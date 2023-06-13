ANZIIF announces theme and panellists for 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Seminar

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 16:35

ANZIIF (Australia New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance) is proud to announce the panellists for this year's Diversity and Inclusion Seminar which will take place on 29 June.

"We are thrilled to have such a diverse and talented group of panellists for this year's event," says ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford. "Their insights and experiences will be invaluable in helping us promote diversity and inclusion in the insurance industry."

The panellists for this year's event are:

Moderator for the event: Raj Nanra, Chief Executive Officer at SLE Holdings Limited. Claire Burke, Manager National Speciality Risk Team at CHU Underwriting Agencies Pty Ltd. Linh Nguyen, Chief Client Officer at Insightus. Edyta Torpy, Senior Manager- Diversity and Inclusion at Allianz Insurance Australia. Simon Corcoran, Director and Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consulting, Australia/ New Zealand at Accenture.

The panel of experts will explore the progress of diversity and inclusion in insurance and share their experiences and insights on the theme of this year - Building a home for inclusion. Overcoming Unconscious Bias.

"It's a business imperative to ensure that diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of everything we do in the insurance industry. It makes sense," says Claire Burke, panel member, "Our workplaces and customer bases are a diverse group of people."

Register now to hear more valuable insights in Sydney or attend live online.