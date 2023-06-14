RNZ board announces independent review panel

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 08:31

RNZ Board Chairman, Dr Jim Mather, has announced a three-person panel to undertake a review of RNZ’s editorial processes.

They are media law expert Willy Akel, who will chair the panel, public law expert and former journalist Linda Clark, and former director of editorial standards at the ABC, Alan Sunderland.

"The Board is pleased they are available to conduct this review. They share a long history of editorial and legal expertise," said Dr Mather.

"The Board had concluded a review independent of RNZ was appropriate, and that drawing upon such expertise is the best way forward."

"We have tasked them to conduct a robust and comprehensive review of RNZ editorial processes. This is in the interest of achieving and protecting the highest standards of journalism at RNZ," he said. "We are focused on restoring the public’s confidence in us."

The Board met last night and it also agreed on the Terms of Reference (ToR).

"The ToR will allow for rigorous scrutiny of RNZ’s editorial processes and examine factors and warning signs which led to international wire stories being subedited with inappropriate content, and then published," said Dr Mather.

On Friday, RNZ started an internal audit of stories that were inappropriately edited. RNZ has identified, corrected, and republished affected storis on its website as they are identified. These can be found at: https://www.rnz.co.nz/programmes/news-extras/story/2018893905/rnz-editorial-audit