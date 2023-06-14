'My Food Bag completes game-changing automated pick technology investment'

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 13:41

My Food Bag, New Zealand's leading meal kit and food solutions provider, has completed the implementation of state-of-the-art automated pick technology in its Christchurch and Auckland distribution centres. This technology has enabled a 48% increase in the number of recipes customer can choose from each week, as well as improved productivity and picking accuracy across the business. My Food Bag worked with a leading European vendor and invested approximately $5 Million to bring this technology to the North and South Islands, for its My Food Bag, Bargain Box, Made and Fresh Start brands.

Mark Winter, CEO of My Food Bag, says the business has seen an instant change since installing automated pick technology. "Every week we are already packing more than a million food items across our distribution centres and this technology enabled us to do more. "This technology enables a vast improvement in customer choice, productivity, and quality. It was important to us that all our customers have the benefit of this technology because the automation simplifies the process of packing our boxes and ensures each meal kit is methodically packed how we want it. "After our first week of deliveries using this system, we had customers proactively thanking us for the change in how we pack our boxes - so we know it’s working. "The automated pick technology has also enabled us to offer around 1.5 times more recipes each week, with more than 60 different meals to choose from a week. It also means we can extend the range depth and breadth within our Kitchen offering," says Mark. "After rolling out this technology in Auckland in April this year, we swiftly saw an increase in the accuracy of picking ingredients and a 60% increase in our net promotor score from our North Island customers. Now we have completed our Christchurch installation, we expect to see similar results in the South Island. [1: Net Promoter Scores (NPS) are a measure of the loyalty of a company's customer base. ]

"We know the mental load of figuring out what to eat each night, along with balancing food budgets is tough. So, we’re always looking for ways to cater to more food choices and occasions, giving Kiwis more flexibility and ensuring we’re set to exceed customer expectations," says Mark. My Food Bag is the only large-scale New Zealand meal kit delivery business with chilled assembly centres in both the North and South Islands. This provides logistical efficiencies and more localised sourcing of ingredients, as well as greater delivery certainty and ingredient freshness to customers across the motu. Ends