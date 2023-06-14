'Vista Group returns to CineEurope with new innovation and insights'

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 14:47

Vista Group, the global leader in software and tech solutions for the film industry, returns to CineEurope with insightful panels, presentations and their latest innovations.

Vista Group brands in attendance include Vista Cinema, Movio, Powster, Numero and Maccs and leaders across the Group will participate in key industry discussions in the form of CineEurope panels. Vista Group will also be showcasing the new innovation of Vista Oneview, a high-level app tailored towards cinema leaders.

Movio CEO Sarah Lewthwaite will be moderating the Executive Roundtable: Engaging Audiences and the Future of the Cinema Industry, on June 19. This session will focus on the importance of industry proactivity with emerging trends and shifts in consumer behaviour.

In addition, Michelle Stevens, Commercial Director in Sales for Powster, will moderate How can cinemas prepare for the next wave of marketing innovations: Social, AI and AR, held on June 21, with Till Cussmann, Vista Cinema’s Managing Director in EMEA, producing.

Vista Cinema will also be offering discovery sessions on Vista Cloud and Horizon. Vista Cloud is a comprehensive, reliable, and secure cinema management solution that continuously delivers innovation and empowers cinemas to focus on what matters - the moviegoing experience - as the technical tasks of managing an on-premise software stack are largely removed. Horizon is Vista’s cloud-based technology that allows cinemas to gain access to circuit-wide real-time performance data to expedite decision making by management teams. As part of the SaaS platform, Horizon is the first step of the Vista Cloud journey. Vista Group CEO, Stuart Dickinson, is set to address CineEurope attendees in a presentation on June 21. "We’re looking forward to contributing new innovations to the European cinema industry, and facilitating conversations around important industry topics," he says. "I’m excited to see how our clients and prospects in the European market respond to what we’re offering, and see how they can benefit from the valuable insights we have access to."