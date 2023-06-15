Apptio launches multi-cloud FinOps innovation

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 12:57

Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today launched new FinOps capabilities to its Cloudability product family, further reducing the complexity of managing and optimising multi-cloud environments. New releases include expanded rightsizing and optimisation recommendations across the major public cloud providers, integration with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, and Cloudability Savings Automation - the updated name and latest version of Cloudwiry, which Apptio acquired in January 2023.

These innovations allow customers to deploy a consistent multi-cloud FinOps strategy and to optimise financial savings with improved visibility into resource consumption, container usage, and spending across different cloud platforms. In addition, Apptio recently announced its Cloudability Government offering, and the new Cloudability Financial Planning, currently in beta, that brings Apptio’s proven financial planning and forecasting capabilities to multi-cloud deployments.

Cloud-native applications and economic pressures are driving a continued rise in public cloud usage, and, subsequently, a rise in FinOps adoption to manage growing cloud costs and complexity. This is even more imperative with the number of organisations using a multi-cloud approach rising over 40%, according to Apptio Cloudability usage data. FinOps practitioners are looking to drive value with every dollar spent by increasing efficiency and optimisation and bringing visibility and control to the total cost and unit economics of running applications across cloud.

"In 2023, everyone is asking about FinOps," wrote Tracy Woo, Senior Analyst at Forrester. "Conversations almost always fall back to FinOps and the question of, ‘How can we manage our spend better?’ Executives have caught on to the FinOps buzz and want to know what it can do for them and their business."

"50% of companies cite overall cloud costs and visibility into those costs as their biggest business challenges, with visibility a particular issue for beginners in the cloud. Even organisations with a single cloud strategy find themselves in a multi-cloud environment when making acquisitions," said Dan Ortman, Global FinOps Practice Director at SoftwareOne, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider and Apptio strategic partner. "The ability to have consistent visibility and reporting enables them to take advantage of scale and get the most out of their collective cloud investment."

Through its improved Kubernetes integration, Cloudability surfaces container usage and spending with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS to identify areas of inefficiency or overspending, and then makes recommendations to right size utilisation or save costs. This builds on the existing Cloudability capabilities with container cost management and allocation in the public cloud, with automated cluster cost mapping and intelligent resource utilisation data and allocation.

Cloudability Savings Automation maximizes cloud savings by dynamically adjusting a customer’s savings instruments, such as Reserved Instances, to fit the pattern of resource usage. Cloudability brings further public cloud parity with its new capabilities across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, including:

Azure Savings Plan Recommendations: Cloudability offers recommendations for Azure Savings Plan purchases, enabling customers to further analyse, strategise, and optimise cloud costs by increasing their committed spend coverage. Google Cloud Committed Use Discounts (CUD) Recommendations: Users can adjust the scope of evaluated usage and shift the preferred coverage level up and down to match their profile. Improved visibility leads to higher CUD coverage and lower hourly rates for virtual machines. Workload Planning (in Beta): Provides users the ability to model costs and select resources for a range of server types across Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

"Our customers are choosing to use more than one public cloud, and they want the advanced financial management capabilities we’ve provided on the private cloud and on-prem side across this new hybrid, multi-cloud environment," said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer at Apptio. "This release is the culmination of our team pushing the envelope of what’s possible with FinOps in a multi-cloud world, and we’ll continue to deliver deeper integration with container and cloud platforms with greater automation and performance."