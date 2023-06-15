'Anthem wins ESG Consultancy of the Year and Gold with Doppelmayr'

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 14:18

Leading independent communications and marketing agency Anthem has been named ESG Consultancy of the Year in the PR Awards Asia 2023.

Anthem and Doppelmayr also won a Gold award in the Transport category for work to establish the business as a credible, innovative and sustainable transport solution to help New Zealand achieve its environmental, social and economic goals. Anthem was also named a finalist in the Corporate Affairs category for this work.

It is the second consecutive year Anthem has gained recognition as a top consultancy at the PR Awards Asia, having won Boutique PR Consultancy of the Year in 2022, as well as an award for the ANZ Watch Women Win campaign in the Corporate Publications category.

Carolyn Kerr, Anthem Co-Founder and CEO, says the ESG Consultancy of the Year award is the culmination of years of work by Anthem to reduce its environmental impact, advance Environmental, Social and Governance

(ESG) practices and strategies for its business and its clients, and foster an inclusive and diverse workplace.

"We are honoured to be recognised as ESG Consultancy of the Year at the PR Awards Asia, particularly as we are benchmarked against our peers across the Asia Pacific region. This award is testament to the diverse

talents of our team of outstanding professionals who are committed to building a more sustainable future. We are energised by our journey of continuous improvement and will do all we can to walk lightly on this earth, support people around us and maintain a healthy and robust business that contributes positively to Aotearoa’s economic stability."

Anthem’s ESG strategy is defined by its values:

Care Deeply, actively pursuing a more sustainable business that is focused on creating environmental, social and economic value;

Do It Better, increasing our knowledge and capability through investing in our sustainability competency and supporting our clients to strive for improvement and to share their sustainability journeys; and

Be the Difference, contributing to sustainable outcomes for our business, clients, employees, communities and environment.

"Through this strategy, we have scaled our expertise in sustainability. Highlights in 2022 included becoming the official communications partner of Institute of Directors Chapter Zero, deepening our membership

of the Sustainable Business Council, and significantly growing our work with clients to support their sustainability strategies. We also formed a research and thought leadership series,

Fair Enough?, in collaboration with Talbot Mills research which analyses reputational issues through a fairness lens, covering climate change and sustainability issues," adds Kerr.

This work culminates in Anthem releasing its first sustainability report today, which outlines the agency’s progress, achievements and future goals.

For client Doppelmayr, the world’s largest ropeways transport manufacturer and operator (cable car, gondola and ski lifts), Anthem

devised a communications strategy to shift local perceptions of the business. Instead of being seen purely as a global tourism operator, the programme built an appreciation of Doppelmayr as a credible, trusted and inspiring business with viable, sustainable urban transport solutions that will help New Zealand achieve its environmental, social and economic goals.

"Our communications strategy stimulated a nationwide conversation about the many sustainability benefits ropeway transport systems provide, including zero direct carbon emissions, easy access to provide mobility for all, low-cost construction and better value for communities, vehicle reduction and job and skills creation," adds Kerr.

The PR Awards Asia celebrate Asia Pacific’s most outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and organisations in the communications industry. Judged by leading communications professionals and senior agency executives, the awards are an opportunity to spotlight work that drives the public relations industry forward. The list of all PR Awards Asia award winners can be found here.