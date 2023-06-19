Kiwis worry about power bills but still 'set-and-forget' their providers - Canstar

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 09:00

Kiwis actively try to reduce their energy consumption by switching off lights, using extra blankets to stay warm and taking advantage of off-peak rates, new research shows. However, few change their electricity providers and many could be missing out on better deals.

Canstar’s research into the electricity sector reveals that more than 40% of New Zealanders are worried about the cost of their bills, and more than a third compare electricity prices. However only a few - just over one in 10 - switch their electricity providers as a result. It’s a trend that has remained remarkably consistent in recent years, despite an increasingly competitive market and offers including cheap or free electricity times, bundled utilities discounts and bonus appliances.

The research was done as part of Canstar’s deep dive into New Zealand’s favourite electricity provider.

We are very proud to announce the winner of our Most Satisfied Customers, Electricity, is Electric Kiwi! It is Electric Kiwi’s third win of this award, which is testament to its consistently excellent customer service, according to Canstar New Zealand General Manager Jose George.

"It’s good to see Kiwis making smart decisions around electricity usage, such as managing light and appliance usage. But many households could simply be with the wrong provider for their needs and should consider doing some desktop research to check," he said.

"Households are facing dramatic increases in their everyday bills, and we encourage everyone to consider if they are with the right utility providers. This may mean checking if you’re on the cheapest rate, or are getting the value and customer service you require."

Mr George added: "It’s brilliant to see Electric Kiwi taking home this win again - they’re a great local company, and their repeated wins of this award show they offer consistently excellent service.

Congratulations to the team!"

Electric Kiwi CEO Luke Blincoe said: "We’re stoked to again be rated #1 in Customer Satisfaction for electricity, especially in the face of a persistently challenging industry. It proves that fair pricing and great service are still what is most important to Kiwis, and we are committed to fighting the unfair tactics from the big guys to advocate for a fairer energy system for all New Zealanders."

"This award will sit proudly beside our ‘Most Satisfied Customers for Bundled Utilities’ award, which we won earlier this year after launching Electric Kiwi Broadband. We love the products we have in market, and these awards demonstrate that our customers do too, and they’re 5-star satisfied!"