'Counties Energy seeking interest in 100 year celebrations'

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 14:29

Counties Energy will be celebrating its centenary next year. The lines company is currently seeking registrations of interest from members of the community who would like to be kept informed on information and celebrations to take place in 2024.

Counties Energy encourages those with strong connections to the company to register including past and current employees, trust and board members, and others with strong links to it. The company has developed a registration form that can be completed via its website www.countiesenergy.co.nz/centenary-2024.

Counties Energy General Manager Safety, Culture and Sustainability Tracey Kay says the company is proud to be celebrating 100 years of serving their community.

"It’s an absolute honour and privilege to reach this milestone. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to reflect on our journey, share stories and connect as a community. We’re looking forward to the celebrations in 2024".

Counties Energy has been powering their community from 1924 since its inception as Franklin Electric Power Board with the first power pole erected on Manukau Road, Pukekohe in 1925. The company’s identities have since been Counties Power and now Counties Energy.

The company now supplies power to over 47,000 customers around its network region which spans from coast to coast between southern Papakura and Mercer, and west of the Waikato River from Mercer to Waikaretu.