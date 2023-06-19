Noel Leeming partners with non-profit Orange Sky to support homeless Kiwis

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 15:55

In celebration of its 50th birthday, New Zealand’s home for technology Noel Leeming has announced support of Orange Sky Aotearoa - a not-for-profit that provides free laundry services, warm showers and genuine conversation for Kiwis experiencing homelessness and hardship.

Launching today, Monday 19 June, in line with National Volunteer Week, Noel Leeming customers are encouraged to show their support for Orange Sky by adding $1 at the till in all stores across the country. Noel Leeming will also be supporting those doing it tough with a donation.

Commenting on the partnership, Noel Leeming Brand Lead, Tanya Atkinson says the team is thrilled to be able to share their birthday celebrations with Orange Sky and help raise awareness of the incredible service it provides for those experiencing homelessness.

"We’re proud to be supporting Orange Sky and its team of volunteers who give up their time each and every week to help positively connect Kiwis in need."

"Noel Leeming and The Warehouse Group are committed to helping our communities by being Here for Good, and our team members love to support organisations in Aotearoa who share that same purpose. We are excited to work alongside our customers to raise funds for Orange Sky over the next week."

Donations to Orange Sky will help provide loads more laundry, showers and genuine conversations, as well as helping to keep Orange Sky’s mobile hybrid laundry and shower vans on the road.

Orange Sky Aotearoa's Senior Fundraising Manager, Katie Hart, said the team is feeling incredibly humbled to receive such generous support from Noel Leeming and its customers.

"With rising living costs and now a recession, it’s no surprise that more and more Kiwis are doing it tough. Our mission is to help create a safe, positive and supportive environment for people during these hard times, who are often ignored or feel disconnected from the community.

"This support from Noel Leeming does not go unnoticed, and will go a long way in helping us support the hundreds of friends across the country who rely on our services on a weekly basis," said Katie.

Since launching in New Zealand in 2018, Orange Sky has operated more than 3,200 shifts, provided more than 16,000 loads of laundry and 8,800 showers, and engaged in over 25,000 hours of genuine non-judgmental conversation and connection with people who use the service.

Today, Orange Sky operates five laundry and shower vans across Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, supported by more than 250 volunteers who lend an ear and offer genuine conversation in a safe, positive and supportive environment to friends in need.

The fundraising initiative will take place in Noel Leeming stores from Monday 19 June through to Sunday 25 June 2023. To celebrate, Noel Leeming staff will be donning all things orange on Thursday 22 June.

Find out more about the partnership at www.noelleeming.co.nz/orange-sky Alternatively, if you would like to support Orange Sky - either through a donation or by lending a hand to volunteer - head to orangesky.org.nz to find out how you can help.