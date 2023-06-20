ASB welcomes market study announcement

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 13:46

ASB welcomes this afternoon’s announcement by Minister of Finance, Hon. Grant Robertson and Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Hon. Dr Duncan Webb of a Commerce Commission market study into personal banking services in New Zealand.

Chief Executive Vittoria Shortt says ASB is committed to engaging constructively with the Commerce Commission to support the market study process.

"We are very open to discussions on opportunities for improvement within our industry, for the benefit of New Zealanders and the economy. At the same time, the study is an opportunity to demonstrate the value already being delivered to customers across our industry and to give New Zealanders confidence in our banks."

"At ASB we remain focused on our purpose of accelerating progress for all New Zealanders. We will continue to develop and evolve the products and services we offer and to actively support our customers as they navigate the challenging economic environment we are in."