Business events industry convenes in Wellington

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 14:58

Over 1,000 business events industry professionals have arrived in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, New Zealand for Business Events Industry Aotearoa's MEETINGS 2023 exhibition.

New Zealand's two-day annual industry trade event is being held in Wellington for the first time in its 27-year history and signals a new era for the sector.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says this year's MEETINGS will be a landmark event for the industry with a record number of buyers and exhibitors, and the first time in four years international buyers have also been represented.

"MEETINGS is the single most important event in New Zealand's industry calendar. Last year's event in Christchurch generated $107.5 million.

"Experiencing Aotearoa New Zealand under one roof means bringing real business opportunities to the business events sector which is on a trajectory to recover quickly," Hopkins says.

Tourism New Zealand is hosting high-end senior incentive and meetings planners from North America who are visiting Auckland, and Queenstown before and after MEETINGS in Wellington. BEIA is also hosting international buyers and media from Singapore, who visited Auckland and Christchurch during the weekend.

"MEETINGS is giving them first-hand insights into our ability to deliver well-designed and seamlessly executed events. They are experiencing for themselves New Zealand's world-class cities, venues, accommodation, transportation hubs, and most importantly, our manaakitanga, how we take care of our visitors, so they arrive as strangers but leave as champions," she says.

David Perks, General Manager - Tākina Commercial Development, Wellington City Council says they are thrilled to be welcoming buyers and industry colleagues from all around the country and abroad to Wellington this week.

"Hosting MEETINGS for the first time, at our brand-new venue, Tākina, is such an important moment for our city and local partners as we show Wellington off to the world," he says.

"The support from all our stakeholders to host a record number of Australian buyers over the weekend, more than 160 buyers at the city familiarisation day and at the show itself, has been immense. We trust every buyer and industry friend will experience Wellington's manaakitanga from the time they arrive until they head home and enjoy a taste of Wellington like never before.

"As we enter this new era for our city, we are excited about the future of business events in Wellington," Perks says.

