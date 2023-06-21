'Vertiv unearths power savings and thermal ROI with EnerSav data centre service'

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 13:18

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today unveiled the Vertiv™ EnerSav, a data center optimisation service that helps operators identify cost saving opportunities within their critical facilities by reducing energy consumption without the need for a major infrastructure overhaul. The service is available throughout Asia, including Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Vertiv EnerSav optimisation service is a low-risk, economic, and environmentally-efficient service offering for data centres and server rooms. It is done with the help and guidance of highly-trained Vertiv service engineers, who will conduct a detailed on-site assessment and gap analysis report of the data centre’s cooling infrastructure, highlighting potential energy savings and return on investment calculations.

After comprehensive analysis of collected data, Vertiv engineers will recommend the appropriate thermal management strategy - either computer room air conditioning (CRAC) unit optimisation, hotspot elimination through hot/cold aisle containment, or air flow management. Then they will assist operators with solution deployment in the existing facility. Lastly, a detailed reporting on energy usage and reduction will be presented to show how the strategy and solutions carried out address the gaps identified in the initial analysis.

One of the solutions that help achieve energy savings within the data centre cooling system is the Vertiv™ Liebert® iCOM-S, a data visualisation software that provides facility and data centre management teams with advanced thermal management monitoring and control. It helps to reduce energy costs by using advanced algorithms but with a simplified user interface for ease of use.

For heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and chillers, Vertiv utilises the External Digital Demand Response Technology or EDD-RT. The EDD-RT is an energy management device that combines IoT and AI technologies to reduce electricity consumption and maximize efficiency of chilled water systems without impact on the facility’s preset conditions. The EDD-RT maintains, then enhances, the manufacturer’s design characteristics, utilising live energy consumption patterns to optimise energy consumption.

"Cooling systems are among the biggest targets for data centre efficiency improvements - the ability to make fine-tune changes to power usage, without major infrastructure overhaul, will be a game changing exercise for New Zealand organisations," said Peter Simon, IT Solutions Architect Asia Pacific at Vertiv. "Through the Vertiv™ EnerSav optimisation service, operators on the ground and boardroom stakeholders - who see ESG as top priority - will benefit from our tailored analysis designed to identify hidden power inefficiencies and apply effective thermal management tactics. The goal is a healthier end of month electricity bill, stronger sustainability credentials, and improved ability to cost and performance manage associated investments."

To know more about the Vertiv EnerSav and other services, visit Vertiv.com.