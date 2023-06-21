Weta Workshop Unleashed adds new languages to tourism experience

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 15:15

Have you ever met a multilingual troll? Well now you can. WÄtÄ Workshop Unleashed, a must-see film-making experience in the heart of Auckland, has expanded to include additional languages.

Our calling card is the animatronic troll, Jeff, the security guard for WÄtÄ Workshop Unleashed, who now speaks both English and Mandarin - Dad jokes and all. Jeff has become a real fan favourite from the experience, and recently featured on New Zealand’s first ever 3D illusion billboards.

The language upgrade was an extensive and complex process, as not only did the audio need updating, but the animatronics behind his body and facial expressions required extensive reanimation work to align with his new vocabulary.

Chris Williamson, Senior Motion Designer at WÄtÄ Workshop says, "Jeff’s whole facial performance had to be re-animated to match the new voice over and the body animation timed to match. Fortunately, we had a talented team with Sam Gao acting out the script and Bailey Xiong using his performance to inform her animation. The challenge for them both was how to get across specific English language puns, as well as some local references such as, ‘Hamiltron’. Lucky for us even in English Jeff’s jokes are more groan-worthy than laugh out loud funny. After all, he’s a security guard, not a comedian."

Along with Jeff speaking Mandarin, Japanese and Mandarin have been added to WÄtÄ Workshop Unleashed in several ways to enhance the experience. Subtitles have been added to the three screens and audio and written guides are now available in Mandarin, Japanese, and English. Guests can access the guides by scanning a QR code prior to entry and selecting their preferred language.

"We are excited to make WÄtÄ Workshop Unleashed more accessible to international visitors," says Sam Holdich, Auckland Area Manager for WÄtÄ Workshop.

"We know that many of our guests are not native English speakers, so we wanted to make sure they can enjoy the experience to the fullest."

The new languages and improvements to WÄtÄ Workshop Unleashed are just the beginning. WÄtÄ Workshop plans to continue evolving the experience to ensure that it caters to all major tourism markets.