DairyNZ welcomes new chief executive: Campbell Parker

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 16:32

Industry good organisation DairyNZ will welcome its new chief executive, Campbell Parker, this October.

The Waikato-based executive brings a wealth of experience to the role and is excited to be stepping into DairyNZ at such a pivotal time for the dairy sector.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel is pleased with the expertise Campbell brings to the chief executive role, including extensive experience in the rural and corporate sectors. Campbell joins DairyNZ from GEA Farm Technologies NZ, where he has been CEO since 2020.

"Recruiting a new chief executive who is passionate about dairy farming and its future has been hugely important to us - alongside leadership skills to continue DairyNZ’s positive direction, as an organisation here first and foremost to represent our dairy farmers," said Mr van der Poel.

"Campbell brings significant leadership and sector experience that will be invaluable to both DairyNZ’s senior team and in supporting and representing our farmer levy payers, in a wide range of forums.

"Campbell is passionate about agriculture and, in particular, supporting New Zealand dairy to continue as a world-leading sector. We are pleased to welcome Campbell to the team."

With over 25 years experience in agriculture, Campbell’s held previous roles with PGG Wrightson, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and Ballance Agri-Nutrients. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture, majoring in Rural Valuation from Massey University and grew up on a sheep, beef and dairy grazing farm.

Mr Parker is excited by the opportunity to contribute to dairy farming in a new and challenging role.

"I am genuinely humbled and excited to be joining DairyNZ as the next chief executive. I am passionate about the role the dairy sector plays in creating jobs, building communities, and contributing to the success of the New Zealand economy," said Mr Parker.

"It is important to build on the good work Tim and the team have done over the past decade, and to keep that moving - working collaboratively to ensure long-term sustainability and profitability of the sector."

Mr van der Poel also thanks departing chief executive, Dr Tim Mackle, for his significant service to DairyNZ and its farmers.

"Tim has been a true advocate for our dairy farmers and a steadying force at DairyNZ, during a period of significant change and challenge for the dairy sector," said Mr van der Poel.

"His knowledge, expertise and tireless passion for dairy will be missed. We thank Tim for his commitment to farmers and wish him all the very best."

An acting chief executive, Peter Scott, will be in place until Campbell joins DairyNZ in October.