Stickybeak launches new rapid consumer testing product

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 15:34

Stickybeak, the consumer insights and testing platform with the world’s biggest consumer ‘panel’ today launches a new testing product that means brands and agencies will be able to test creative, messaging, packaging and choice of influencer with consumer interest groups anywhere in the world for as little as $350 a time.

The self-serve platform already works for organisations like Dole, Zespri, Ogilvy, Unilever and the WHO (World Health Organisation) providing insights and direction. Stickybeak says the introduction of the new comparative testing product was in response to client needs for rapid consumer testing and feedback by today’s agile and fast paced marketing and communications teams.

"Much of the work we were already doing was testing and so we have built a customised interface for consumer respondents that allows them to make choices between up to four options uploaded by our customers", said Stickybeak CEO Anna Henwood.

"Essentially the consumer respondents scroll and tap the options the platform serves to them in the same way they do on their favourite apps on their phones" she said.

Stickybeak’s testing interface uses ‘swipe style’ interaction

"The new interface is faster and more engaging for them and because we interrupt the consumer in the course of their real life, we feel we much more faithfully replicate the context within which they make real life decisions and purchase choices," she said.

"Traditional panels of professional survey takers sitting behind their PCs filling in tedious questionnaires is often a poor representation of a true consumer choice environment. For many critical use cases, that survey methodology is deeply flawed", added Stickybeak founder David Talbot.

"Stickybeak testing recruits real people and then engages them on their phone for a brief moment of time in the course of their daily lives and we feel this gives our customers much better quality consumer feedback or a ‘truthier truth’ as we say".

"And like any good martech product worth its salt these days, we have AI baked in. In our case the hundreds of individual consumer responses to the final open question; ‘Why do you like/prefer this option?’ are summarised by AI into three main findings, though of course clients can go to the raw data if they prefer", adds Stickybeak founder and technology leader Brody Nelson.

Stickybeak’s AI-enhanced reporting

"The new interface is fun and engaging and quickly gets Stickybeak clients "real time insights from real consumers anywhere in the world, delivered to your fingertips straight from their thumbs" as we say in the launch video", he adds.

"It's incredibly easy for Stickybeak clients to self-serve on the platform - if you can order a meal for a family of four on Uber Eats you can certainly launch a test or a poll on Stickybeak", said founder David Brain.

"Traditional panels and research agencies are expensive and can be hard to work with and sometimes you just need feedback fast and inexpensively to support a more agile marketing approach. We have worked hard to bring the cost down so that more and every day marketing and communication decisions can be tested by anyone in the team. Stickybeak helps decision-making happen at all levels with everyone able to get consumer feedback, not just the boss for the big strategic calls", he added.

Stickybeak recruits consumer respondents from TikTok, Google, YouTube, Twitter and Meta (hence its claim to offer the world’s largest consumer ‘panel’).

Founded by David Brain, David Talbot, Brody Nelson and Kyle Hickey, New Zealand based Stickbeak was launched four years ago and has since polled millions of consumers in hundreds of countries for some of the world’s biggest agencies and brands.