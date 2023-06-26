NZDIA welcomes CowManager as national sponsor

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 14:24

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are thrilled to welcome CowManager as a new national sponsor, with the partnership solidifying CowManager's commitment to support New Zealand farmers in working towards a sustainable and successful future for their business.

"We are thrilled to have CowManager on board. They're one of the biggest and best players in the field of cow monitoring systems here in NZ and are a preferred supplier to a lot of NZ farmers," say Robin Congdon, General Manager of NZDIA "We welcome them to the NZDIA National Sponsor family and look forward to working with them to showcase new innovations and technology to the New Zealand dairy industry."

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, with a rich history spanning 34 years, is a renowned program that drives best practices and fosters advancements in the dairy industry. It features over 60 events, engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including dairy farmers, rural professionals, rural businesses, and the wider rural communities, with over 6,000 participants.

CowManager is a revolutionary ear sensor cow monitoring system, active in over 40 countries and committed to give farmers as well as their herds the best life possible. It’s the only cow monitoring system to successfully measure ear temperature combined with behaviour along with measurements of activity, rumination and eating time. Giving farmers actionable insights on the fertility, health, and nutrition of their cows so they can run their business proactively, rather than reactively.

New Zealand holds immense significance as one of the most important markets for CowManager. By teaming up with NZDIA, CowManager aims to strengthen its position within the New Zealand dairy industry while contributing to its long-term growth and prosperity.

"We are proud and excited to work with NZDIA and combine forces to support the dairy industry and dairy farmers," says Bernd Spelbos, Commercial Director at CowManager. "We are passionate about making farmers lives easier by providing them with the best and most accurate data to improve and maintain the success and well-being of their herd."

By becoming a national sponsor, CowManager will be an integral part of the exciting and vibrant NZDIA awards program. Together, NZDIA and CowManager can give farmers the opportunity to do even better.