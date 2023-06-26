New Zealand Productivity Commission welcomes new Commissioner

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 16:04

The New Zealand Productivity Commission Te KÅmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa welcomes Vicky Robertson as a Commissioner.

Vicky will commence a 3-year term on the Commission’s board in July 2023, joining Chair Dr Ganesh Nana and fellow Commissioners Dr Bill Rosenburg and Dr Diane Ruwhiu.

Productivity Commission Chair Dr Ganesh Nana commented, "Vicky brings to the Commission impressive credentials and experience in the governance and executive management spheres, including a polished knowledge of the machinery of government and the wider public sector."

Vicky joins the Commission from the Ministry for the Environment where she was Secretary and Chief Executive from 2015 to 2023. She held a range of positions in The New Zealand Treasury from 2005 to 2015 including Acting Secretary and Chief Executive (2014-2015), and Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer (2012-2015). She was also Co-Chair, Aotearoa Circle from 2016 to 2023.

"We are excited to have Vicky join the ProdCom whÄnau and look forward to welcoming her on board next month," says Dr Nana.