Australian franchise Urban Clean going global

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 11:16

Entrepreneur Damien Boehm started a side hustle as a commercial cleaner to provide for his young family when his property development business started going under in 2010.

Today Urban Clean is Australia’s second biggest locally owned commercial cleaning franchise, cleaning over 500 commercial spaces across the country every day.

The business has grown 20% over the last 12 months, and is set to expand to the United States and New Zealand this year.

Damien, who heads up Urban Clean as its founding CEO, puts the company’s success down to pioneering new technology, systems, and a franchise model that has some franchisees turning over seven figures.

"This is an exciting time for Urban Clean," says Damien. "Our unique approach, franchising structure and the technology we use is cutting edge and world class so it’s only natural that we take Urban Clean into new markets.

"Although we are the newest kid on the cleaning block in Australia, we’ve already carried out more than 1.8 million cleans across the country.

"Our model has ensured we have hugely motivated franchisees, happy and satisfied customers and a specially designed App which provides transparency and real time communication. Nobody is doing it like us which is why we are confidant Urban Clean’s success will be mirrored overseas."

On the difference between his approach to franchising and that of others, Damien says:

"Urban Clean is about training and systems. We have a program where we show our franchisees how to win a cleaning contract, how to staff it, how to get efficiencies and how to increase your profitability.

"For me, the most important thing is developing our franchisees, not so much the number. I always call it a vanity metric. You get over 100 franchises, that sounds great, but what are the people inside the business doing? What are they achieving? What results are they getting? I think that's what matters most in a business.

The rule we share with our franchisees is "win a client, keep them forever". That's the idea. You're servicing them every single month and growing with their business and supporting them.

"I2 years ago I was broke. I’ve been in the trenches. Starting with little more than a mop and a vacuum, I built a national multimillion- dollar business with 150 franchisees that’s now growing internationally."

Urban Clean plans to roll out in New Zealand first, with the United States to come online later in the year.