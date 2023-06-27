Productivity Commission to release productivity by the numbers report on 3 July 2023

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 16:04

The New Zealand Productivity Commission Te KÅmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa (the Commission) will release its Productivity by the numbers report on Monday 3 July 2023.

Lifting productivity is a complex challenge, and an opinion-editorial published today by the Commission notes that the solution is through ongoing and sustained investments over the long-term, instead of looking for quick and easy fixes.

Productivity Commission Chair, Dr Ganesh Nana says, "whether it be lifting productivity, mitigating/adapting to climate change, or breaking the cycle of persistent and inter-generational disadvantage to ensure opportunities for all, there is no solution that does not involve a sustained investment of time, effort, and dollars, to nurture, maintain, and improve the wide range of resources we possess.

"There are no cheap and quick fixes to New Zealand’s modest productivity record. A long-term view of productivity, aligned with substantial and sustained investment effort in the range of resources we hold under our watch, is required to improve New Zealand’s modest productivity record.

"Meaningful and long-term investment is vital, and this will be critical in helping to lift the wellbeing of all in Aotearoa - now and for future generations to come," says Dr Nana.

The full opinion-editorial, No clickbait solution to lifting productivity is available for reading on the Commission’s website.