Unison Group shares 'award-winning sustainable substation blueprints'

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 17:40

Unison is proud to announce the publication of the blueprints for its pioneering Windsor Zone Substation, offering them as a reference resource for the industry in support of a sustainable energy future.

The decision to share these innovative designs comes after Windsor Substation was named the winner of the Low Carbon Future Award at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards in July 2022.

The Windsor Substation is the first of its kind in New Zealand, designed and built with a focus on reducing carbon footprint and utilising environmentally-friendly materials. The substation generates its own electricity, captures and stores its own water, and is carbon neutral.

Unison Group's CEO Jaun Park says, "Unison is committed to supporting the industry's transition to a sustainable energy future. This includes designing and developing sustainable, modular substations that support the decarbonisation efforts of the electricity sector."

"Our goal is to help accelerate the progress of our industry towards a sustainable energy future by sharing these plans, making it simpler and more feasible for others to adopt sustainable building techniques and achieve further advancements in the field."

The Windsor Substation blueprints are available for download on Unison's website, unison.co.nz/windsor - after registering your details, you will have access to the award-winning designs.