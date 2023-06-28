Ministry of Health leaks 392 email addresses - Dairy and Business Owners Group

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 12:31

The Dairy and Business Owner’s Group has lodged a formal complaint with the Ministry of Health following its Vaping Regulatory Authority releasing 392 email addresses.

"This is a privacy stuff up from a Ministry that ought to be the gold standard for privacy," says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"On 7 June a regulatory alert, minor it is not, from the Ministry of Health’s Vaping Regulatory Authority was "copied" to 392 email addresses starting in ‘P’ and ending in ‘Z’. They sent all 392 emails to each recipient.

"Why they use Outlook for a mailout beggars’ belief. Our Group operates on the smell of an oily rag, but even we use a newsletter service to avoid issues like this.

"As we are not aware of an apology. Either they’re oblivious or toughing it out. Regardless, this is a clear breach of privacy and collapses faith in the Ministry of Health and VRA’s competence as a regulator.

"The VRA is 100% funded by those it regulates and soon, thousands of dairies will have to pay to register as General Vape Retailers. Can we trust them not to "copy" our email addresses to all and sundry?

"What the Ministry of Health’s Vaping Regulatory Authority needs to do now is to admit to the data breach and dob itself into the Privacy Commissioner we believe it ought to do under law.

"We started the ball rolling with a complaint to the Ministry yesterday. Unbelievably, the Ministry’s website listed its Privacy Officer with the email " information@health.govt.nz", but you get the reply from HealthNZ.

"This doesn’t seem very "private" to us either. Since yesterday when we complained, we’ve received 4 emails "update has been received". Each email just contains "update has been received".

"The Ministry should also apologise to each of the 392 people it released the email addresses of," Mr Kaushal said.