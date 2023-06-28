Daily Good to launch into the health food aisle of Countdown NZ

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 16:08

Daily Good, a range of award-winning immunity shots, is pleased to announce its launch into the health food aisle of Countdown stores across NZ this July.

The immunity shots, which provide a well-rounded health boost and support immunity naturally, are gluten-free, dairy-free, organic, and have no added fillers.

Daily Good Immunity Shots are formulated with super organic superfoods to give your body a well-rounded health boost to support your immunity. Combining Organic Fijian Ginger, premium Organic NZ Manuka Honey, Lemon Juice, and Apple Cider Vinegar in every bottle. The additional flavours are then bolstered with Organic Fijian Turmeric and Organic Blackcurrant.

Flavours within the range include Daily Good Organic Fiji Turmeric Immunity Shots; Daily Good Organic Blackcurrant Immunity Shots; and Daily Good Organic Fiji Ginger Immunity Shots.

Daily Good is proudly made in NZ, and was created as a sustainable, purpose-led business that exists to support Ranadi Organics, Daily Good’s partner farm in Fiji, which provides USDA-certified Organic Fijian Turmeric and Ginger for Daily Good’s products. In turn, the proceeds from Daily Good help to provide a commercially viable source of income for Ranadi Organics, which allows them to continue to drive scale for their impact work, which supports rural Fijian women within their community.

This is beneficial in a variety of ways, including providing the women with housing, education, and training and certification for organic farming. This work has been a ‘game changer’ for women in Fiji, who would typically work ad-hoc, informal jobs, and remain trapped in dependency - either on subsistence farming or on the low market value of their crops.

Rhona MacKenzie, Co-Founder of Daily Good, said:

"We’re beyond proud of Daily Good and the care that has gone into every facet of developing this truly purpose driven brand. We didn’t create a brand and then decide what initiative we’d like to run; it was the other way round - we created Daily Good as a sustainable brand to ‘do good’, while enabling us to support our partner farm, Ranadi Organics, and the vital women focused impact work that they do. We’re thrilled to be able to provide consumers with a premium immunity shot product that meets the growing demand for ‘food as medicine’ that supports immune health, and we’re pleased that we will soon be able to share our products with Countdown customers across New Zealand."

Daily Good is priced from $19.00 and is now available in Countdown stores in the Health Food aisle, in Chemist Warehouse stores, or can be purchased online through HealthPost or dailygood.co.nz.