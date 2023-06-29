40-year hospitality veteran Tony Crosbie inducted into Hall of Fame - Hospitality New Zealand

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 10:00

Forty-year hospitality industry veteran Tony Crosbie has been inducted into the Hospitality New Zealand Hall of Fame. He has played an influential part in the hospitality scene, including in the lower part of the North Island, but particularly across the South Island.

The Hall of Fame is made up of people who have made significant contributions to the industry, demonstrated passion and dedication, and are admired and respected by their peers.

Tony’s induction took place during Hospitality New Zealand’s annual Awards for Excellence ceremony in Auckland last night.

He started in the industry in 1983 when he took up a chef apprenticeship at the Invercargill Licensing Trust’s Ascot Park Hotel.

From there he progressed to assistant chef roles, and then to management roles in Queenstown, Napier, and Wellington, before running his first leased business in Oamaru - the first of 28 hospitality businesses he has owned and operated throughout the South Island.

He now owns Christchurch-based South Island Hospitality Group, which operates 14 business, as well as a catering company in Marlborough, and employs approximately 250 staff.

Tony has given back generously to the industry.

He spent seven years on the Board of Hospitality NZ, including as treasurer and representing the gaming and TAB members nationally, and on committees around the South Island, including Buller / Westland / Marlborough, and as president of the Nelson branch for four years.

He is presently on the Executive Board of the Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand, where he has served for seven years.

He says he is "very humbled and extremely appreciative to be receiving this award".

"I have a massive passion for the industry and intend to continue to put back my knowledge as long as I can help to help make a positive change in everything I do.

"I would not have been able to achieve what I have without all the amazing people I have worked for and with over the past 40 years.

"There are too many to mention - I just want to reach out and thank each and every one of those wonderful.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says Tony is a perfect example of what people in the industry can achieve if they put their minds to it.

"Tony really is someone on which to model a career.

"From studying hard to setting high goals, he has achieved a great deal both for himself and for our industry, particularly in the South Island.

"His is service that thoroughly deserves recognition.

"Without him and others like him, our industry’s presentation and reputation would be all the much poorer."