'oOh!media further bolsters Sales team with new hires and promotions'

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 13:07

oOh!media NZ is excited to announce the promotion of Kirsty Mclean to Group Sales Manager, as well as two new hires, Rebecca Leyland and Chloe Anderton , who will be joining the oOh! Sales team in Q3. Chloe will join as Senior Business Manager, and Rebecca will join the Sales team in the newly created Business Director role in September. These hires further solidify oOh!’s commitment to delivering innovative Out of Home (OOH) advertising solutions and exceptional service to clients across Aotearoa.

Rebecca Leyland has a strong background in OOH media planning including an impressive nine years of experience garnered from roles across multiple global media agencies, including OOH specialist agency Kinetic. Rebecca will join the team from her current role as Business Director at EssenceMediacom.

Being a passionate team leader with a talent for cultivating strong relationships within the industry and with clients across the board, Rebecca will join the team, taking over the role vacated by Kirsty Mclean, who is now Group Sales Manager.

National Sales Director, Mark Banbrook says, "Kirsty has excelled within oOh! from the day she walked in the door. She is an exceptional Senior Business Manager, with the best in-market relationships among her agencies. The Group Sales Manager role is a natural progression for this very talented media professional."

Chloe Anderton will also be joining the oOh! Sales team bringing with her over a decade of industry experience to the role. Currently a Senior Account Director at Stuï¬ New Zealand, Chloe continues to demonstrate her ability to provide exceptional results for both the business and clients.

Banbrook says, "We are very delighted to see Kirsty rewarded for her focus and consistency over recent years, as well welcome Rebecca Leyland and Chloe Anderton to the Sales team. Their extensive experience, passion and proven track records in the industry make them invaluable assets to our team. We are confident that their expertise will enable us to forge even stronger relationships with our valued clients and continue to build on reputation that we have in market."