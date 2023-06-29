'Unison wins three prestigious awards at the EEA Conference 2023'

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 14:07

Unison is honoured to announce its recognition at the Electricity Engineers Association (EEA) Conference 2023, winning the Young Engineer of the Year Award and two esteemed awards for outstanding health and safety practices.

Unison's rising star, Mitch Graham who joined in 2011, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 EEA Young Engineer of the Year Award, presented annually to an outstanding young engineer who exhibits exceptional achievements and leadership within the electricity supply industry, as well as engagement with the community and stakeholders.

Unison Group Chief Executive, Jaun Park, says, "It's an honour to have Mitch Graham on our team at Unison, and his recognition as the 2023 EEA Young Engineer of the Year is a testament to his dedication and hard work. We are incredibly proud of Mitch's achievements and confident that he will continue to make significant contributions to the industry and Unison."

As the winner of the EEA Young Engineer of the Year award, Mitch Graham will represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the 2023 Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Young Professionals Programme in Cairo in late October - the premier international forum for upcoming young engineers and engineering managers working in the field of electrotechnology.

In addition to celebrating Mitch Graham's accomplishment, Unison has been awarded the 2023 Workplace Safety Award for its Critical Risk Framework - a comprehensive approach to identifying, evaluating and managing health and safety risks; and the 2023 Public Safety Award for its work to establish health and safety risk registers for third party activities and the public. These recognitions underscore Unison's commitment to creating healthy and safe work conditions and environments for its workers, visitors, and the community across all aspects of its operations.

"At Unison we are dedicated to creating an environment that promotes healthy and safe environments for our workers and the public. These awards are another endorsement of Unison’s commitment to achieving the highest level of health and safety practices and management systems. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated people for their commitment to health and safety and also our people leaders in establishing the structures our people can safely operate within," says Park.