'Monogamish: The revolutionary Aussie non-monogamous dating app'

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 14:11

Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of MONOGAMISH, an innovative dating application that does not discriminate against love and is set to revolutionise the non-monogamous dating scene. Developed and owned in Australia, MONOGAMISH is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community where individuals of all genders and sexualities can connect, explore, and form meaningful connections in a judgment-free space openly expressing their sexuality, individuality, and desires.

Frustrated with the functionality of other dating applications and the hook-up culture that exists rather than genuine match-making, CEO and Founder, Bill Schwab created MONOGAMISH to solve these issues and more.

"The current online networking and dating landscape is broken," Schwab said. "For singles and couples looking for real connections, the predominant networking apps do not have ‘matching’ criteria for all relationship types and in most cases, users can communicate with anyone.

"There is a cultural problem surging amongst the online dating and networking sites where the accessibility of being able to speak to each other is resulting in toxic trends of racism, sexism, sexual phobias and threatening behaviours, negatively impacting the mental health of society.

"For the polyamory and non-monogamous communities, the consensus is that a ‘good’ online dating platform that celebrates sexuality and embraces inclusivity with a focus on long-term relationships and developing supportive communities, does not exist.

Featuring a unique verification process that removes catfish and fake profiles, so that real like-minded people can meet each other adding value to the overall user experience, the goal of this revolutionary dating application is to provide a platform that celebrates diversity and provides people the opportunity to develop deeper connections that last a lifetime.

Key Features of MONOGAMISH:

1. Open-Minded Community: MONOGAMISH embraces and celebrates diversity in all its forms. The app provides a judgment-free space where individuals can express themselves authentically and connect with others who share similar relationship values.

2. Robust Matching Algorithm: The state-of-the-art matching algorithm takes into account various factors, including interests, preferences, and relationship dynamics, to suggest compatible matches. MONOGAMISH aims to streamline the dating experience, saving users time and increasing their chances of finding meaningful connections.

3. Comprehensive Profile Options: MONOGAMISH provides a range of customisable profile options to ensure users can accurately represent themselves. Users can specify their relationship preferences, disclose their non-monogamous lifestyle, and share their values, creating a transparent environment for open communication and understanding.

4. Enhanced Privacy and Security: We prioritize the privacy and security of our users. MONOGAMISH employs stringent measures to protect user data and ensures that all interactions take place within a safe and encrypted environment. Users have control over their visibility settings and can determine who can view their profile.

5. Community Building Features: MONOGAMISH believes in the power of community. The app offers features such as discussion forums, interest-based groups, and events, facilitating connections beyond romantic partnerships. MONOGAMISH users can engage in meaningful conversations, seek advice, and find support within a like-minded community.

MONOGAMISH Founder and CEO, Bill Schwab, expressed excitement about the launch, saying, "We wanted to create a platform that goes beyond traditional dating apps and caters specifically to the nonmonogamous community. MONOGAMISH is not just about finding romantic connections; it's about fostering a sense of belonging, promoting open-mindedness, and empowering individuals to embrace their authentic selves. We are passionate about helping our users build life-long connections, friendships and we hope for long-term relationships. We achieve this with exclusive in-person events, online dating programs and seminars hosted by sexuality and lifestyle influencers, special offers from our supporting brands and businesses and more to be announced soon" Schwab said.

MONOGAMISH is now available for download on iOS and Android devices through the App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about MONOGAMISH and join the vibrant non-monogamous community, visit our website at www.getmonogamish.com.