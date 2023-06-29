The New Zealand Hall of Fame for Women Entrepreneurs - This year's inductees

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 22:00

Serial entrepreneur, global IP strategist and sustainability warrior, inducted into The New Zealand Hall of Fame for Women Entrepreneurs. Instigated in 2012 by leading professional and business development organisation, Co.OfWomen, the twelfth annual ceremony sees Roanne Parker, Kate Wilson and Brianne West inducted into The New Zealand Hall of Fame for Women Entrepreneurs Te Whare WhakahÅnore i ngÄ Rakahinonga o Aotearoa.

CEO and founder of Co.OfWomen, Tara Lorigan, says, "the Hall of Fame is a unique endeavour to champion the significant business achievements and generosity of the country's most successful entrepreneurs and creates explicit, diverse examples encouraging women working on owning their success."

"Commercial drive matched with innovation and a compelling desire to make a difference feature strongly in women’s success. And this year's inductees are prominent examples. Our country and economy are all the better for their extensive mahi and kaupapa," said Tara.

The women inducted were selected from an open nomination process launched by Co.OfWomen in July 2022.

Chosen for induction by a selection panel of their peers, Chaired by Dr Lee Mathias ONZM, and including Co.OfWomen founder Tara Lorigan MNZM, Sharon Hunter, Ranjna Patel ONZM, Wynnis Armour and Co.OfWomen board Chair, Sophie Gilmour. These women were selected according to the four criteria of significant achievements in business resulting in a national or global business, industry impact, support for other women, and philanthropic activities.

Women-owned businesses make up more than 36% of New Zealand businesses, according to Statistics New Zealand, and the number of women opting for business ownership over employment continues to grow.

Co.OfWomen’s mission focuses on delivering the practical tools, world-class learning and trusted connections for developing next level entrepreneurs and employed leaders in support of their purpose to champion more women into more positions of influence globally.

Partnering with organisations like ASB who have, for almost a decade, been part of this important initiative, embodies Co.OfWomen’s philosophy of choosing partners with a track record of supporting women in business. ASB Chief Executive Vittoria Shortt said, "Congratulations to this year’s inductees as they play their part to move the diversity dial for Aotearoa New Zealand. It was a real privilege for ASB to celebrate these inspiring and talented women and host the Hall of Fame ceremony."