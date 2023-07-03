From listing to liftoff: Blackpearl Group releases 2023 annual report

Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 12:58

Blackpearl Group is pleased to present our Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2023 (FY23).

Many considered our goal at the start of FY23 to be overly ambitious. Our four pillars of success were to:

Grow organic revenue Complete a strategic acquisition Substantially grow our data asset List on the NZX

Throughout the year, we not only successfully delivered on all four pillars but also brought to the market a powerful new data service which has created a clear path to profitability.

In a world experiencing electric growth driven by AI and machine learning, the gap

between the data 'haves' and 'have-nots' is ever-increasing. Small-to-medium-sized

businesses often lack the money and resourcing to unlock the value of data. For these companies, the concept of data can also be intimidating, but it needn't be. Data is information, and technology is the vehicle for displaying this information in practical or actionable ways. When combined to good effect, data technology can drive tangible business outcomes.

Blackpearl Group's superpower is finding rare and hard-to-access data sets and building easy-to-use, affordable technology services to deliver them. Our latest service Pearl Diver is a prime example of this.

Businesses are often held to ransom by the major pay-to-play advertising platforms

because these platforms control the data supply. Pearl Diver gives businesses

transparency over their own data. They can quite literally see who is visiting their website and how to contact them (name, phone number, email address, business information, etc). This valuable information is used to grow revenue by increasing marketing effectiveness (and decreasing the cost).

For Blackpearl Group, services like Pearl Diver create strong, predictable recurring revenue streams. Our baseline sales trajectory adds hundreds of thousands of dollars in new annual recurring revenue each month.

The growth prospects in this field are simply staggering. Our commitment to innovation, unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, and exceptional team of talented individuals place us at the forefront of this transformative era. The future shines brightly for Blackpearl Group, and we are determined to leverage every opportunity that comes our way.