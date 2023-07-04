Four Pillars and Lion announce landmark deal

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 10:05

Leading beverage company, Lion has today moved to 100 per cent ownership of Four Pillars, Australia’s number one craft spirit brand. The announcement comes a little over four years since Lion purchased 50 per cent of the Yarra Valley-based gin business.

The acquisition includes ownership of the world class distillery in Healesville and all domestic and international sales and marketing of the brand. Lion NZ will distribute Four Pillars in the New Zealand market from 4 September.

Four Pillars Co-Founders, Chief Distiller, Cameron Mackenzie and Brand and Strategy Director, Matt Jones will remain in the business in their current capacities while Co-Founder and Trade Director Stuart Gregor will remain in the short-term before taking an extended sabbatical.

Lion CEO Sam Fischer has welcomed the announcement.

"It’s not every day you get to buy the world’s best gin distillery but today Lion is absolutely thrilled to add Four Pillars to our portfolio. Twice winners of the International Gin Distillery of the year, on the shortlist again this year, and Australia’s benchmark craft spirit - it is a great day for our business.

"We look forward to supporting the continued growth of this remarkable brand, working with Cam and Matt to help drive our future plans. Alongside continued investment behind our core business, we see premium spirits as a real opportunity for future growth."

Four Pillars joins the Lion-owned Vanguard Luxury Spirits business and will operate as a stand-alone spirits division within Lion Australia, called Four Corners Global Spirits.

Lion NZ Managing Director Craig Baldie said: "We are thrilled to be adding Four Pillars to our portfolio and look forward to working together to expand the presence of Australia’s number one craft spirit brand across New Zealand so more Kiwis can experience this award-winning gin. Premium gin has experienced strong growth in recent years and Four Pillars is at the forefront of that trend."

Cameron Mackenzie said: "This is a great day for our brand, the business, our home in Healesville, our investors, families and staff. It does feel like it’s been a whirlwind 10 years, and this feels like the absolute right next step.

"Lion has played an integral part in our growth across Australia and now increasingly New Zealand, as well as helping us plug into some great opportunities internationally and in Global Travel Retail through the wider Lion network."

Four Pillars range of gins have won more than 100 gold medals and dozens of trophies at the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions. Four Pillars makes a range of gins headlined by the original Rare Dry Gin, alongside Fresh Yuzu Gin, Olive Leaf Gin, Spiced Negroni Gin, the cult favourite Bloody Shiraz Gin and the world’s most-awarded Navy Strength Gin. Four Pillars’ home remains Healesville in the Yarra Valley and it operates a world-class Laboratory and Eileen’s cocktail bar, in Sydney. Four Pillars also produces a range of Australia’s No.1 selling Ready-to-Drink gin and mixer cans and two Alcohol-free variants.

Four Pillars is available in more than 25 markets globally.