Rotorua to host Business Events Industry Aotearoa's MEETINGS 2024

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 11:09

Rotorua has been named host city for New Zealand's 28th national business events showcase, MEETINGS to be held at the Energy Events Centre on 19 and 20 June 2024.

Following a record MEETINGS 2023 in Wellington last month, MEETINGS is heading to regional New Zealand to highlight the diverse experiences on offer outside the three main centres.

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says next year's MEETINGS will feature another part of our country's rich events tapestry, and the beating heart of New Zealand's visitor economy.

"Rotorua is a magnificent city, the birthplace of the visitor economy for New Zealand, where business events, tourism and hospitality hold a sacred place. Voted Best Regional Stand at MEETINGS 2023, Rotorua is trending as one of New Zealand's hottest destinations.

"Our intent is to amplify the taonga (cultural treasures) of the city by bringing MEETINGS back to where it all began for New Zealand tourism.

"Its people, manaakitanga (welcome), excellent infrastructure, accessible North Island location, unique landscapes, and rich Māori culture all make it an exceptional meeting place," she says.

"Our culture sets New Zealand apart from every other country in the world and it is of significant interest to our international buyers. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase this, and to tap into the enormously talented community of tourism, hospitality and events experts around the Rotorua region," she says.

Andrew Wilson, Chief Executive of RotoruaNZ says the region is excited to be welcoming exhibitors and buyers from across New Zealand and the world to MEETINGS 2024 in June next year.

"This is a huge honour, and we can't wait to welcome our industry peers to experience all that our destination has to offer. Recent investment into some of our signature spaces, such as the Sir Howard Morrison Centre and the Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, makes Rotorua the ideal place to mix business with pleasure and we look forward to sharing our home and our manaakitanga with buyers and sellers alike. It's important that manuhiri (visitors) not only get to experience New Zealand's magnificent major cities, but also immerse themselves in a region which built its reputation on manaakitanga when tourism first began in this country," he says.

"I know I am joined by our Mayor Tania Tapsell in guaranteeing the warmth of our welcome and exceptional hospitality," he says.

MEETINGS has been well supported by the major hotel groups in Rotorua, as well as local iwi who will play a pivotal role during the event. Rotorua has been hosting a number of large, high profile events at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre, which will also house MEETINGS 2024, as well as at the spectacular Sir Howard Morrison Centre

Vanessa Wallace, RotoruaNZ Business Events Manager says that MEETINGS offers an exceptional opportunity to showcase not only the destination, but the entire country, all under the one roof.

"This will be a very special, a very poignant MEETINGS and we can't wait to experience it with you. Rotorua is renowned for its strong sense of community and identity, which makes us ideally placed to help organisations deliver authentic and meaningful experiences that will elevate and enhance their conference, meeting or incentive programme," she says.

MEETINGS was last held in Rotorua in 2011, and attracted 400 delegates from New Zealand, Australia, key international markets and over 170 exhibitors.