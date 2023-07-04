June 2023 biggest month on record for new vehicle sales - MIA

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 13:05

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive Aimee Wiley says that June 2023 registrations of 23,560 is the biggest new vehicle sales month on record. 95.5% higher than June 2022 and 2,556 units higher than the previous biggest month, March 2022 (21,004 registrations).

What these record months have in common, is clean car policy change. In March 2022, people rushed to register vehicles to avoid the introduction of Clean Car Discount fees and we can see this repeated in June 2023, to avoid increasing fees or reducing rebates from 1 July onwards.

Of the 23,560 June registrations, Passenger vehicles accounted for 17,299 and Commercial vehicles 6,261. Passenger registrations of 17,299 are the highest month ever, 97.5% higher than the monthly average year to date, 80.9% higher than June 2022 and 45.7% (5,425 units) higher than the prior record month for passenger sales (September 2021 at 11,874 units). On a year-to-date basis, passenger vehicles are up 8.3% (4,680 units).

6,261 Commercial vehicle registrations are the second biggest month ever. 76.2% higher than the average monthly registrations year to date (3,553 average units per month) and up 151.9% (3,775 units) compared to June 2022. Although a standout month for the commercial segment, June 2023 falls well short (3,561 units) of the prior record month of March 2022 (9,822 units). On a total year-to-date basis, despite the June 2023 result, commercial vehicles remain down 6.5% (1,674 units) due the impact of the Clean Car Discount fees on light commercial vehicles.

Key points

June 2023 new vehicle registrations the biggest month ever up 95.5% or almost double June 2022.

There were 2,643 BEVs, 1,318 PHEVs and 4,279 hybrid vehicles registered in June. Combined these total 47.7% of Passenger vehicle segment sales.

The trend to the smaller end of vehicle size continues with 60% of vehicles registered for the month being medium or smaller.

The top three passenger models for the month were Toyota RAV 4, Tesla Model Y, and MG ZS.

The top three commercial vehicles for the month were Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton, and Ford Ranger.

There were 676 registrations of heavy commercial vehicles for the month of June.

Market leaders in June / 2023

Toyota retained the overall market lead for the month of June with 22.7% market share (5,343 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 12.3% (2,903 units) and Kia with 8.2% market share (1927 units).

BEVs, PHEVs and Hybrids

There were 2,599 light passenger vehicle BEVs (up 91% on average monthly YTD) and 23 light commercial plus 21 heavy commercial vehicle BEVs registered in June. The top models were the Tesla Model Y (765 units), BYD Atto 3 (440 units) followed by the MG ZS (260 units). BEV’s made up 15% of the light passenger segment in June.

There were 1,318 PHEV’s registered for the month of June (up 148% on average monthly YTD). The top models were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (498 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (257 units) and the Kia Niro (135 units). PHEV’s made up 7.6% of the light passenger segment in June.

Registrations of hybrid vehicles (HEVs) were 4,279 units for June (up 111% on average monthly YTD). The top models were the Toyota RAV4 (983 units), followed by the Toyota C-HR (261 units) and the Kia Niro (246 units). Hybrid vehicles made up 24.7% of the light passenger segment in June.

SUV and passenger vehicle sales June / 2023

Toyota retained the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations in June with 18.4% market share (3,187 units) followed by Kia with 11.1% (1,927 units) and then Mitsubishi with 10.9% market share (1,892 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Toyota RAV4 (1,496 units) followed by the Tesla Model Y (765 units) and the MG ZS (624 units).

Commercial vehicle sales June / 2023

For the month of June, Toyota took the market lead with 34.4% market share (2,156 units) followed by Ford with 18% (1,128 units) and Mitsubishi third with 16.1% market share (1,011 units).

The top models for the month of June were the Toyota Hilux (1,703 units), followed by the Mitsubishi Triton (1,011 units) and Ford Ranger (975 units).

Segmentation - What Are Consumers Buying

The tops spots were the SUV medium segment (26% share) and SUV compact segment (23% share) followed by Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 15% market share.

The small to medium segments comprised 60% of the total market.