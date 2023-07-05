New JB Hi-Fi store opening in Hamilton promises 'unparalleled experience'

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 - 09:01

The first new JB Hi-Fi store to open in seven years, marking the official beginning of the brand's ambitious growth strategy for New Zealand, will open to customers in Hamilton this week with a fresh look that embodies the brand's unique JB Hi-Fi style.

The new store, located at The Base Te Awa, will cover 1100m2 of floor space and is part of the retailer's five-year growth strategy to open more stores, refit the existing network, relocate stores to be in more convenient locations for customers, and launch at least two international airport locations.

Tim Edwards, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, said the new Hamilton store signals our confidence in New Zealand and feedback from our customers that they want more of the choice and service that JB HiFi offers.

"Our team has been working hard behind the scenes, and we have big plans for the future. If you want to invest in, work for, or partner with JB Hi-Fi, now's the time. But strap in because this is just the beginning."

JB Hi-Fi's range of products will give shoppers at The Base Te Awa more to choose from, whether they are looking for computers and tablets, phones, TVs and audio equipment, gaming devices, home appliances, music, movies or anything else that helps them live, learn, work and play better.

"We're retail, with personality. Our stores are a fun place to be, whether you're on an entertainment or technology mission, checking out what's new, or flicking through the vinyl racks."

"From floor layout to staffing - we've infused the JB Hi-Fi DNA into every aspect of the store. Shoppers can expect live band performances when we open, DJs spinning tunes on weekends, and plenty of product demonstrations to help them embrace the latest and greatest technology," said Tim.

Replacing the existing Hamilton store, the new JB Hi-Fi store has also created more jobs. " Welcoming more people from the Waikato into the JB Hi-Fi family is great news for us and the region," he said. "We have doubled our staff numbers to resource the new store, and all existing staff will transition seamlessly to the new location."

Launch week is set to be popular with live performances from crowd favourites White Chapel Jak and music legend Jon Toogood of Shihad fame, plus exclusive deals on the official opening night (7 July).

The highly anticipated JB Hi-Fi What's in the Box prize draw will also take place during the opening event.

"This will be big. We expect around 5,000 people in store over the first week," said Edwards.

The grand opening of JB Hi-Fi The Base is on Friday, 7 July. Kicking off with a performance by White Chapel Jak at 5:30pm. The store will open at 6:00pm with hot exclusive deals only available at JB Hi-Fi Te Awa, The Base.

Legendary Kiwi artist and frontman of Shihad, Jon Toogood, will also perform in front of the store at 1pm on Saturday 8 July.