Karangahape Road celebrates Matariki in diverse and festive style

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 - 17:02

Te Karanga a Hape welcomes everyone to Karangahape Road’s much-loved Matariki street party on the eve of the 2023 public holiday.

Supported by Auckland Council and Link Alliance, the Karangahape Road Business Association and a team of local event creatives have collaborated with the street’s community-minded business owners to curate a full and fabulous schedule of live puoro (music), mahinga toi (art), kÄkahu toi (fashion), kai (food and drink) and selfie-worthy surprises around every corner!

With over 50 different events and activities interwoven across one magical evening, event producer Anya Vitali (Te Mahurehure, NgÄpuhi) says a special aspect of Te Karanga a Hape that she always looks forward to is "all the diverse happenings that come direct from the community."

"Karangahape Road has always had this infectious energy that draws in all the colourful people, creative thinkers, music makers and expressive entrepreneurs - and they make it their home," says Vitali, who lives and works within the iconic precinct. "This is a time for this constantly moving, evolving and growing community to showcase themselves, and to open their doors to the public in celebration of Matariki."

This year’s event theme is He Ara Matarau or Pathway of Diversity, acknowledging the kaleidoscope of cultures, identities, colours, sounds, flavours, unforgettable sights and sensory delights that come together to create the all-inclusive thoroughfare we love.

Te Karanga a Hape 2023 warms up from 3pm on Thursday 13 July, with live music across multiple outdoor and indoor stages - including Swizl Jagger, Te Kahureremoa and Downtown Brown on the Pocket Park stage; WAIWHAI, Te Kurahuia and YAHYAH at Neck of the Woods; Guardian Singles and Dictaphone Blues at Whammy, Roy Irwin at Acho’s, Tito Fafa from Rebel Records at Samoa House, Jubt at Miller’s Coffee, Nada Labyrinth at The Hemp Store, Neon Serpent and Ratso outside Vixen Vintage,

Submariner inside St Kevins Arcade, and the uplifting Auckland Street Choir at different spots throughout the night.

All these performances are set amongst the hottest restaurants and bars in TÄmaki Makaurau, as well as a curated collection of distinctively K’ Road experiences - including Matariki flash tattoos, boil ups and bike fairies, multiple markets with MÄori makers at George Court and St Kevins Arcade, large-scale Pacific projection art, shop window installations, a skateboard competition, a plus size thrift crawl, and a glittering patrol of drag queens and drag kings to keep the public safe on the street’s rainbow crossings!

In addition to these on-the-night activities, a dedicated Matariki Pop-Up Space located at 214 Karangahape Road will play host to diverse communities and guest artists from Thursday 13 July until 3 August. A collective of local creative organisations are coming together to offer a free schedule of workshops, guided walks, artist talks, cooking, singing, games, laughs, conversations, activations and contemporary art.

"Inarguably, many are drawn to the mauri of Karangahape Road," says Pop-Up Space community activator Grayson Goffe (Taranaki, Te Äti Awa). "Matariki is an opportunity for our many communities of Karangahape Road; whether creative organisation, owner-operator, residents, resilient street whÄnau or local businesses; to come together to celebrate, reflect and give thanks for the year that was."

The Karangahape Road Business Association encourages the use of face masks at Te Karanga a Hape. If you are feeling unwell, please respect others and stay home.

To view the full programme of events, artists and activities visit: www.karangahaperoad.com/te-karanga-a-hape-2023