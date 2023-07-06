'ATFX expands its global reach with acquisition of Rakuten Securities Australia'

Thursday, 6 July, 2023 - 13:28

ATFX, a global leading online trading CFDs broker, has announced its acquisition of Rakuten Securities Australia Pty Ltd ("RSA"), a subsidiary of Rakuten Securities, Inc., further strengthening its position in the Australian market and expanding its global footprint.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for ATFX as it continues to solidify its position as a global trusted online broker with innovative trading solutions. By acquiring RSA, ATFX gains access to a well-established customer base and a talented team of industry professionals.

The acquisition of RSA aligns with ATFX's core mission of providing clients with a comprehensive suite of trading services, backed by advanced technology and superior customer support. The company remains committed to delivering a seamless trading experience, robust platforms, and a wide range of trading instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and more.

Mr. Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome RSA into the ATFX family. This acquisition presents a significant opportunity for us to expand our presence in the Australian market and provide clients in the region with enhanced trading solutions. We are committed to investing in technology, talent, and resources to ensure that our clients receive the highest level of service."

ATFX has built a strong reputation as a trusted brokerage firm, dedicated to transparency, reliability, and innovation. Through its cutting-edge trading technology, clients gain access to a wealth of educational resources, advanced trading tools, and comprehensive market analysis, empowering them to make informed trading decisions.

RSA's clients will benefit from the transition as they gain access to ATFX's broader product offering and robust trading infrastructure. ATFX's comprehensive range of trading services, coupled with its client-centric approach, will provide a seamless trading experience for both new and existing clients.

As ATFX expands its operations globally, the company remains committed to upholding the highest regulatory standards. It will continue to be well-regulated by prestigious regulatory bodies including the FCA in the UK, CySEC in Cyprus, SCA in UAE, FSA in Mauritius, and now ASIC in Australia. The acquisition of RSA will be conducted in accordance with all relevant regulatory requirements to ensure a smooth transition for clients and stakeholders.