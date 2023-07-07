Committed to safety in Aotearoa New Zealand: Uber Eats introduces free protective gear for all delivery people on two-wheels

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 09:41

New survey commission by Uber Eats reveals feeling unsafe is a key barrier to cycling (45%) for the surveyed Kiwis, yet only a third (35%) wear protective gear when they cycle

Uber Eats has worked with delivery people to design effective and comfortable protective gear

Cycling education is also a key concern, with only 37% of surveyed Kiwis aware there is a cycling road code, and even fewer (30%) claiming to know the rules

Uber Eats is introducing a new range of free personal protective equipment in efforts to bolster safety for all new and active delivery people who use bicycles, scooters or motorbikes to delivery using the Uber Eats app. The safety gear has been co-designed in consultation with delivery people and industry experts and aims to raise awareness of PPE usage and encourage other two-wheel users to embrace safety equipment themselves.

A new survey commissioned by Uber Eats- revealed that feeling unsafe is the top barrier (45%) preventing the surveyed Kiwis from cycling or cycling more regularly. However, over a third said that wearing more protective equipment would make them feel safer on the road, especially equipment for low light riding (37%).

In a step to address these concerns, Uber Eats enlisted the help of 40 delivery people who use the platform to co-design the gear over six months, and consulted with industry experts. The gear is designed to be fit-for-purpose and effective, so delivery people nationwide will feel safe and comfortable wearing them. The newly redesigned personal protective equipment is also tested and certified to ensure certification for New Zealand standards are met. The set includes high-quality safety vests, rain jackets, delivery bags and bike kits (lights, reflectives, phone holder).

Emma Foley, General Manager, Uber New Zealand says: "Safety is a critical priority for us, and we want to ensure that delivery people who make use of the Uber Eats platform for earning opportunities can do so safely. This gear will help play a crucial role in enhancing safety for existing delivery people and others looking to join the platform. We hope this initiative goes some way to helping our two-wheeled delivery people feel safer on the road.

"With Kiwis wanting to see more uptake in cycling, we hope this will also raise awareness of the importance of high quality and high visibility fit-for-purpose safety equipment in helping Kiwis feel confident to use their bikes more regularly."

The Kiwis surveyed also showed low awareness of cycle safety and rules, with only 37 per cent knowing about the New Zealand cycling road code, and even fewer (30%) knowing the code rules. Identifying the broader need for safety education, Uber Eats has also partnered with Love to Ride to share safety cycling tips for all Kiwis.

Christina Sorbella, Regional Manager, Asia Pacific at Love to Ride, says safety is incredibly important for anyone on two wheels.

"When you know how to ride safely on the road, you feel more confident and comfortable on bike and you can experience more enjoyment from riding. Riding a bike brings us so many benefits, both to us individually in terms of health and happiness, but it also brings benefits for our society and planet. By improving rider safety with tips and advice on the right gear like lights, a helmet, bright and high vis clothing, we can help more people gain the skills to feel confident and comfortable while getting around by bike."

In the last 12 months, Uber Eats has also launched various safety features including Don’t Type and Ride where in-app messaging is disabled while a delivery person is in motion, and Hold Notifications to pause any in-app notifications when a delivery person is in motion. Other existing safety features include helmet detection technology and a bicycle safety checklist that all two-wheel delivery people must complete before accepting any trips on the Uber Eats app.

The ordering of this new protective gear will roll out in phases starting from July 6, and will be made available to all new and active two-wheel delivery people delivering with Uber Eats by the end of July 2023.