Entries open for the 2023 NZ Top Office Dog competition

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 13:23

If there’s a pooch in your workplace, 60 per cent of your colleagues will be more likely to choose to come into the office over working remotely, according to a new poll by Frog Recruitment.

The poll of 1993 Kiwi workers highlights the New Zealand workforce’s ongoing affection for and support of dogs in the workplace and coincides with the opening of the annual search for the country’s top office dog.

From today, the eighth annual Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog competition calls for nominations in three categories: New Zealand's Top Dog with a Job, New Zealand's Top Home Office Dog - a people’s choice category, and the supreme prize - New Zealand's Top Office Dog.

Our faithful furry friends have become more prominent in our working lives as more New Zealand businesses become aware of the positive impact of dogs at work, including a happy work culture, improved mental health for workers, increased productivity, and reduced absenteeism.

The poll also revealed that 53 per cent of dog owners would attend the workplace more often if they could bring their dogs to work.

Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow says the data shows that dog-friendly workplaces could bring major benefits for companies when attracting and retaining top talent can be a challenge for many employers.

"For most businesses operating in this challenging economic environment, keeping their workforce engaged and satisfied in their work is a higher priority than ever. However, attracting and retaining talent is more critical than ever, and if workers are in favour of canines in the office, this can be an attractive recruitment tool.

"Our furry friends at work are known to improve workplace culture. The data also tells us Kiwis value the role of dogs at work and how they support employees to do their best work while boosting mental health in the workplace," says Barlow.

Last year’s competition saw 346 canines from Pukenui to Invercargill square off for the hotly contested titles.

Odin, the Golden Labrador took out the supreme trophy in 2022. A regular fixture at Aria Gardens rest home in Albany Auckland, Odin was chosen for brightening up the day for all who live there.

His owner, Aria Gardens administrator Chontelle Bartlett, said Odin had supported many Aria Gardens residents from their entry into aged care right through to their end stages of life, and he has touched the lives of hundreds of people.

"Residents come daily to give him his favourite throat rubs; they’re encouraged to walk him even when it’s hard and not having a good day. Seeing their eyes light up and their huge smiles when they see him makes every day worthwhile.

"Days can get tough, and staff often come up for a cuddle or just to chat with him. Everybody walks away with a smile," said Bartlett.

Global hiring platform, Indeed is the headline sponsor in 2023. Indeed’s Marketing Director, Rachael Townsley, says a surge in the number of job ads for pet care and services on Indeed’s website over the past few years reveals the rising popularity of dog ownership.

"Given the proven positive impact dogs have on people inside and outside of the workplace, we’re thrilled to be a part of this meaningful initiative and are excited to see the entries roll in," said Townsley.

Campaign sponsor JetPark Hotel welcomes furry guests, and Director of Sales and Marketing, Angelique van der Merwe says the demand for their dog-friendly rooms, which include pet facilities like wash stations, dog beds, bowls and treats, highlight owners’ preferences to keep in the good company of their dogs.

"We value all of our guests, including the furry ones and appreciate the many benefits of having our staff and our staff dogs, Tabitha and Ollie, at work," said van der Merwe.

Judging will be undertaken by JetPark Hotel, Frog Recruitment and dog trainer and behaviourist, Mark Vette. The winners will be announced live on Frog Recruitment’s Facebook, Linkedin, and Youtube channel on Friday, 25 August 2023.

The Top Office Dog winner will receive the Top Dog trophy.

Entries for the competition are open now at www.nztopdog.co.nz