Auckland Airport community support fund open now

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 14:07

The Auckland Airport Community Trust is inviting applications to its annual community grant programme, supporting organisations delivering outstanding service to the airport’s community.

For twenty years, the Auckland Airport Community Trust (AACT) has been assisting residents and community groups in the airport’s neighbourhood to enhance the area as a place to live, work, play and learn.

Over the 2023 financial year the Trust distributed $300,000 to community groups and projects that helped support learning opportunities for children and young people, improve health and wellbeing and unite communities. Twenty-six groups received grants enabling them to get on with meaningful work such as Tread Lightly for their environmental education programmes, the Woven Earth Trust that helps furnish homes for survivors of family violence and the All Heart New Zealand Charitable Trust that partners with corporates to redirect and repurpose redundant office furniture.

In total, $5,500,000 has been distributed since the Trust was created in 2003, with more than 30 schools and 250 organisations supported for their work in the areas of education and literacy, arts and culture, life skills, environment, sport and health.

"The Auckland Airport Community Trust is an important part of community that benefits a range of people and activities," says Trust Manager Natalie Vincent.

"Weather events have had a catastrophic effect on communities around the airport this year, so organisations that can demonstrate how they will be supporting the community in the recovery, either immediate or long term, will be prioritized in this year’s funding round," Mrs Vincent said.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui says Auckland Airport is proud to support such a wide range of groups that provide vital services.

"Since joining Auckland Airport in early 2022, I’ve been inspired by the positive work of the Trust and the organisations it supports to help and empower the South Auckland community.

"We congratulate the Trust on the strong legacy it has created over twenty years and we look forward to continuing to work together to build strong communities."

Applications open for the 2023/2024 funding round

AACT has two community funding programmes:

Community grants: An annual, contestable grant making programme that supports organisations who are delivering outstanding service to the Airport’s community. Responsive grants: A monthly, micro-funding programme that is designed to be responsive and enable a flexible approach to the changing conditions and needs of the community.

For the 2023/2024 community funding round, the Trust will have a focus on organisations that support wellbeing, resilience and recovery.

Applications for the 2023/24 community grant funding round opened this week and close 5pm Friday, August 11. Applications forms are available here: How to Apply - Auckland Airport Community Trust

Applications for the AACT monthly micro-funding grants are due on the last day of each calendar month. More information on the Trust’s funding priorities that can be found here: What We Fund - Auckland Airport Community Trust