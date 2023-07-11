New Zealand paper arrival card goes digital

Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 - 12:15

Travellers arriving into Wellington or Christchurch airports now have the option to complete a digital arrival declaration instead of a paper Passenger Arrival Card.

Customs is leading the new digital declaration, working alongside the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Immigration New Zealand), the Ministry for Primary Industries (Biosecurity New Zealand), and the Ministry of Health.

New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) Senior Responsible Owner, Sharon May, says "The NZTD will be an important tool to support border agencies protecting Aotearoa New Zealand. The declaration helps travellers understand and get ready for New Zealand border entry requirements before they arrive."

Stuart Anderson, Deputy Director General, Biosecurity New Zealand says "The NZTD will be a boost for biosecurity. It will give better access to data to assess future risks. It will also provide a new way to pass on biosecurity information to arriving international travellers, and it will enable us to focus on higher-risk passengers."

Sharon May says "The introduction of NZTD will be a phased approach starting with Christchurch and Wellington international Airports. This ensures airlines, airports and border operational staff are best supported to manage travellers in an efficient way - particularly with July being a peak travel period for New Zealand with the FIFA Women’s World Cup and school holidays.

"Travellers arriving into Queenstown Airport will be able to complete a digital declaration from 20 July. Travellers arriving into Auckland International Airport will be able to complete a digital declaration later in August 2023. This means most incoming travellers for the FIFA World Cup will continue to complete a paper Passenger Arrival Card.

A paper declaration form will continue to be available. Travellers can also ask someone to help them complete the digital declaration on their behalf."