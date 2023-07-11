Eden Park love affair becomes marriage 36 years later

Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 - 16:54

On Monday 17 July, a 36-year love affair with Eden Park and rugby in New Zealand will finally turn to marriage.

As French five-eighth Franck Mesnel stood with his head bowed at the end of the 1987 Rugby World Cup Final defeat to the All Blacks, little did he know the hallowed ground he had just done battle on would shape the rest of his life.

Well known as the Fortress amongst rugby followers around the world, Eden Park is more than a sports stadium. It had such a deep and enduring impact on Mesnel that when he and fellow Frenchrugby great Eric Blanc later established a high-end clothing company, only one name would do. It was a name that embodied his and his company’s values, Eden Park.

Eden Park Paris has gone on to become a global lifestyle brand, mixing the fun-loving flair of its founders with an unequivocal commitment to quality and style. Never before has its range been available in New Zealand. That all changes on 17 July, with the signing of a partnership agreement with EdenPark, New Zealand’s national stadium. Mesnel could not be happier.

Respecting the name

"Personally, I am very proud," said the 56-cap Les Bleus veteran. "It is a huge honour to cement this partnership with Eden Park. For me, this ground represents an indelible memory - that of the final of the first Rugby World Cup against the greatest players in the world, the All Blacks. Today, Eden Park is still with me on a daily basis.

"Since the very inception of our company, which now numbers 200 people and a worldwide network of some 600 points of sale, we remain totally committed to the values of rugby, and to showing our utmost respect for the name of your iconic stadium.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner and his team for being so welcoming as to make us part of the Eden Park family," added Mesnel, who starred in three World Cups for France.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner gave his thoughts on the association.

"Eden Park is an iconic stadium and we’re delighted to collaborate with premium lifestyle clothing brand, Eden Park Paris. Over 120 years of history have taken place here at the Fortress, including some of New Zealand’s most significant sporting moments: hard-fought battles, thrilling victories, and unforgettable moments. We are looking forward to collaborating with Franck Mesneland the Eden Park Paris team, bringing this association to life. The relationship between Franck and the stadium is special.

"We’re aware of how revered our venue is globally, and for the stadium to share a name with a French clothing company halfway across the world speaks volumes about the impact that Eden Park has on the individuals who are fortunate enough to experience our hallowed turf. We are excited about the future possibilities for collaboration between New Zealand’s national stadium and Eden Park Paris."

Mark of the man

The same values Mesnel had as a player he has taken forward into business. Integrity and authenticity are two such character traits; they are ones defined by actions, not words.

Mesnel has never hidden his love for New Zealand, its rugby, and its people. And when Eden Parkunderwent renovation in 2010, auctioning off its famous goalposts for the Christchurch earthquake relief fund in the process, Mesnel outbid all others.

Mesnel had the posts, used in the 1987 final, shipped back to France, where parts of them were fashioned into commemorative limited-edition trophies. He would later present one to each member of the 1987 World Cup-winning All Blacks side.

Life has come full circle for Mesnel since that June day nearly four decades ago and now, with the partnership agreement in place, he is looking forward to the next shared chapter of the Eden Park story.