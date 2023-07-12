DoorDash expands Disaster Relief Fund to New Zealand

Wednesday, 12 July, 2023 - 16:20

New Zealand restaurants impacted by natural disasters can now apply for funding through the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund.

A week after launching in New Zealand’s biggest city, on-demand delivery platform DoorDash is proud to be expanding its Disaster Relief Fund to New Zealand, supporting small businesses across the country who have been adversely impacted by natural disasters.

Kicked off in the United States in October 2021, the fund was created to help small businesses get back on their feet. Funds can be used for a variety of important expenses including payroll for existing employees, developing a product or service, sourcing or expanding inventory, marketing and advertising, and general operating expenses like utilities or rent.

The fund, run in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), is providing 100 more -16,000NZD grants this year, with merchants across New Zealand, Australia and Canada now eligible.

DoorDash’s General Manager for New Zealand, Australia and Canada, Rebecca Burrows says, "DoorDash is proud to be launching our Disaster Relief Fund in New Zealand, after a successful launch in Auckland last week".

"This is all about offering help to those in our community that need it most," she says. "The unfortunate truth is that New Zealanders are getting all too familiar with the devastating consequences of natural disasters. By helping small hospitality outlets bounce back, we’re helping local communities bounce back, it’s as simple as that".

To apply for relief, restaurants must have between one and three brick and mortar locations, fewer than 50 employees per location, have been open for at least 6 months, and have been impacted by a Civil Defence or Government declared natural disaster. The 2023 funding cycles will take place across three rounds:

â Second Round - July 6 - September 30, 2023

â Third Round - October 3 - December 31, 2023

â Fourth Round - January 3 - March 29, 2024

To date, the DoorDash Disaster Relief Fund has provided 100 grants to restaurants across the U.S.A., with the grant extended to Canada, Australia and New Zealand from July 2023.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.genglobal.org/grants/restaurant-relief.

-Grants are $10,000 USD, with current conversion rates to approximately $16,000 NZD.

Conversion rates subject to change.