oOh! partners with Run to create Matariki special build

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 12:34

In celebration and support of Matariki, this year oOh!media has partnered with MÄori owned advertising and design agency Run, to connect commuters with the ritual of "Te WhÄngai i te Hautapu".

oOh! and Run have collaborated on three bus shelter special builds across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch which will be live until 23rd July. The title of the creative "Te WhÄngai i te Hautapu" translates to "feed the stars with a sacred oï¬ering" and draws on the Matariki ceremony of preparing and sharing kai.

Working closely with Run, PÅneke-based MÄori artist, Anya Greenwood was commissioned to illustrate the concept design. The design was then brought to life with the installation of a sound panel at each site that plays a 30-second narration.

Co-Founder and Chief Creative Oï¬cer, Raymond Otene McKay Ngaati Mahuta, NgÄti PÅ«keko, NgÄti Rongomaiwahine, NgÄti Porou, explains the artwork, "Te WhÄngai i te Hautapu" is the ritual practiced by many iwi to celebrate the rising of Matariki. An important part of this ritual is feeding the stars, to invigorate the stars for the coming year. This is done by making an umu kohukohu whetÅ«, a steaming earth oven of the stars. Foods representing the four stars connected to kai are cooked in the umu - WaiY (fresh water food, such as eel), WaitÄ (salt water food, such as fish), Tupu-Ä-nuku (food grown in the ground, such as kÅ«mara) and Tupu-Ä-rangi (food from above ground, such as birds and berries). Then it is uncovered, and the steam is sent up to the heavens to feed the stars."

McKay continues, "Although popular in Te Ao MÄori, this concept hasn’t quite found its way into the vernacular of the general public yet. Now that Matariki is entrenched as an oï¬cial public holiday and New Zealanders have embraced the basics, we wanted to take the opportunity to delve a bit deeper into our history and traditions".

General Manager of oOh!media NZ, Nick Vile says it has been wonderful working alongside the team at Run to bring a deeper understanding of Matariki to fruition with these special builds. "Being able to bring creative executions to life in a way that is both considerate and authentic to Te Ao MÄori is of utmost importance to us. The guidance and support from the team at Run has been a valuable journey for us and was crucial in ensuring we captured the significance of the holiday and what it means to Aotearoa."