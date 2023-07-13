The Power of Three proudly launch the 2023 Wellington Address

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 13:14

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce, Te Awe MÄori Business Network and Wellington Pasifika Business Network - together as The Power of Three - today launch the 2023 Wellington Address.

We will honour six individuals who have dedicated themselves to making a positive impact in our city. From the environment to the arts sector, hospitality initiatives to community ventures, Wellington businesspeople make a real difference to all of us fortunate enough to live here.

Last year’s honourees included Pauline Faumuina, Fiso John Fiso (ONZM), Stacey Shortall, Tim Brown, Liz Mellish (MNZM) and Kura Moeahu.

The 2023 Wellington Address, supported by CentrePort Wellington and AV Media, will recognise those individuals whose hard mahi and relentless energy have inspired us and helped Wellington’s business community thrive and prosper.

Stacey Shortall, one of last year’s honourees, will deliver the 2023 address. Stacey will have free rein to share her views on this place we call home and the people who contribute to it.

The 2023 Wellington Address will be held in the Amokura Gallery, Te Papa, on 24 th August at 6:30pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Wellington Chamber of Commerce website.