Heartland cements its place as leading bank for Kiwi savers

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 09:00

The rapid uptick in the Official Cash Rate has hurt mortgage holders, but there’s a flip side:

Savings rates are tracking up, and fast. After years of being barely worthwhile, savings accounts now look extremely appealing.

Research from Canstar shows bonus savings accounts and term deposit rates have, in many cases, risen well over 4% in the last two years. That translates to hundreds of dollars worth of extra interest on savings of a few thousand dollars. For example:

â The highest interest bonus accounts in the market now offer 5.25%, from 0.75% two years ago. On savings of $10,000 - and compared to two years ago - this equates to more than $460 annually in extra interest.

â The best one-year term deposit in the market is offering 6.10%, up from 1.35% two years ago. This equates to a difference of $475 on an investment of $10,000 over the term.

â The best two-year term deposit in the market is offering 5.70%, up from 1.40% two years ago. This equates to a difference of $860 on an investment of $10,000 over the term.

In this market, Canstar is very proud to announce its Savings Bank of the Year winner. It is Heartland Bank, for the sixth year in a row!

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the win cemented Heartland Bank’s place as the leader in savings for Kiwis. "Savings are an important part of anyone’s financial toolkit. Having a pot of funds which are either easily accessible funds or earning high interest is important for those ‘rainy day’ moments or unexpected emergencies.

"Heartland Bank impressed the judges with its high interest rate offers and fee-free accounts. Heartland Bank’s customers will appreciate these generous offers, particularly given rising living costs. This award is well deserved, and we congratulate Heartland Bank for the continuation of its winning streak."

Heartland General Manager of Retail, Keira Billot, said: "Being named the Canstar Bank of the Year, Savings, consistently for the past six years, and with all three of our savings’ products now awarded a five-star rating, is a true reflection of our commitment to providing quality products our customers value.

"Winning this award is a real testament to the consistent effort our Heartland Bank team goes to ensure our customers are offered the best service and savings products available," she added.

Canstar awards an Everyday Banking Award alongside its savings award. This year, the winner is TSB.

According to Canstar’s experts, TSB has significantly improved its transaction offers with the launch of its fee-free accounts.

Canstar assesses the winners using a bespoke rating methodology. The savings award is given to the institution that offers customers the strongest combination of products, features and tools across savings accounts and term deposit offerings. The Everyday Banking award goes to the bank that shows the strongest combination of products, accounting for the price positioning, features and flexibility of the products.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here > https://www.canstar.co.nz/savings-accounts/