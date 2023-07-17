Banks launch three new hubs in regional banking trial - NZBA

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 10:46

Three new regional banking hubs will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks.

The three new hubs will be in Waimate, WhangamatÄ and ÅpÅtiki. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks.

The first four regional banking hubs opened in late 2020 with banks deciding to extend and expand the trial last year. The hubs are designed to test community and customer demand for multi-bank services in towns that don’t have enough customer demand for bank branches.

Roger Beaumont, chief executive of the New Zealand Banking Association - Te RangapÅ« PÄke, says the next phase of the trial will be insightful.

"The banks have learned a lot from the trial and recent changes to customer behaviour. The new hub model incorporates changes based on what we’ve learnt from the first phase, such as enhanced privacy and security, and face-to-face engagement with your banker.

"The new model hubs will be located in stand-alone locations and have a multi-bank smart ATM and a coin and note change service. A concierge will be available to assist customers access the services, which include an ATM, tablet for online banking, and phone. These services will be available in private and secure areas to help ensure confidentiality.

"We’re also introducing a banking advice service, where you can book a meeting with someone from your own bank. A banker from each participating bank will be available onsite at certain times during the week to assist with customer queries and internet banking," says Beaumont.

The opening dates of the hubs are:

21 July Waimate 31 July WhangamatÄ 25 August ÅpÅtiki

The regional banking hubs are an initiative led by the New Zealand Banking Association - Te RangapÅ« PÄke and New Zealand’s six biggest banks - ASB, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac.