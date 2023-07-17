Heartland Bank wins Canstar’s Savings Bank of the Year award, sixth year running

Monday, 17 July, 2023 - 15:46

Once again, Heartland Bank has been awarded Canstar Bank of the Year - Savings, for the sixth year in this category. The 2023 savings award is given to the institution that offers customers the strongest combination of products, features and tools across savings accounts and term deposit offerings, assessed within Canstar’s Savings Account Star Ratings profiles.

Solidifying its continued market leading position over the years, Heartland Bank has maintained its winning streak. All three of Heartland Bank’s savings accounts have been awarded as Outstanding Value Savings Accounts, with five-star ratings. Five-star ratings were awarded to its Direct Call Account, for the eighth year in a row, its 32-day Notice Saver Account for the second year in a row, and, for the first time, its newest 90-day Notice Saver Account.

Heartland Bank’s Notice Saver products offer some of the highest interest rates in the market. General Manager of Retail, Keira Billot, said Heartland Bank’s savings accounts and term deposits have been designed to help Kiwis do more with their money.

"Being named the ‘Canstar Bank of the Year - Savings’ consistently for the past six years, and with all three of our savings’ products now awarded a five-star rating, is a true reflection of our commitment to providing quality products our customers value.

"Winning this award is a real testament to the consistent effort our Heartland Bank team go to ensure our customers are offered the best service and savings products available," said Keira.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the win cemented Heartland Bank’s place as the leader in savings for New Zealanders. "Savings are an important part of anyone’s financial toolkit. Having a pot of funds which are either easily accessible funds or earning high interest is important for those ‘rainy day’ moments or unexpected emergencies.

"Heartland Bank impressed the judges with its high interest rate offers and fee-free accounts. Heartland Bank’s customers will appreciate these generous offers, particularly given rising living costs. This award is well deserved, and we congratulate Heartland Bank for the continuation of its winning streak."