oOh!media signs Out of Home Representation Deal with Precinct Properties’ for Commercial Bay

Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 - 10:24

oOh!media New Zealand proudly announces its latest triumph in the retail Out of Home (OOH) landscape, securing long-term tenure with partner Precinct Properties’ Commercial Bay, including the installation of up to 20 state-of-the-art digital screens within Auckland City’s premier shopping precinct.

Strategically positioned at key internal intersections and pedestrian walkways within the popular shopping destination, the digital screens will feature a refreshed design that harmonises with the architectural elements of the Commercial Bay precinct.

Commercial Bay's prime location and consistent footfall of 1.2 million visitors per month make it an excellent choice for advertisers seeking maximum exposure and impact. oOh!media's new digital screens will provide brands a unique opportunity to showcase their offerings to this expansive audience, ensuring unparalleled visibility and brand recognition in the heart of Auckland's CBD.

Nick Vile, General Manager of oOh!media NZ says he is thrilled to see oOh! screens being installed in such a premium location. "Commercial Bay has quickly become one of Auckland’s most frequented destinations. Whether it be for shopping or socialising, the influx of people to Auckland’s CBD has been wonderful. We are ecstatic to now be able to offer our clients - new and existing, the opportunity to showcase their work in front of thousands of eyes daily."

Andrew Trounson, Centre Manager of Commercial Bay at Precinct Properties says he is delighted to partner with oOh!media to bring their retail OOH network to Commercial Bay. "The digital advertising network has been designed to align with our award-winning architecture and provides an opportunity for brands and our clients to actively engage with our local and international customers in the heart of Auckland City."

As New Zealand's largest retail OOH network, oOh! Retail currently operates in 55 retail centres nationwide, reaching an impressive 2.5 million Kiwis each month.

The expansion of oOh!’s retail offering into Commercial Bay is set to be installed and ready for advertisers in October 2023.