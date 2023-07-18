Attain and Energi Join Forces

Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 - 10:01

Business consultancy firm, Attain and leading shopper marketing agency Energi have announced they are joining forces. This partnership aims to steer clients through the host of fresh, disruptive opportunities that today's fast-paced, technology-driven world presents.

Attain is a well-established company with expertise in B2B Sales and Marketing and is leading the charge on how Artificial Intelligence can be used in marketing. Now, Attain wants to walk together with Energi, with their joint commitment to be ‘powered by intelligence’ as the two companies’ guiding principle.

Attain's CEO, Sharn Piper, expressed, "This strategic alliance with Energi is a fusion of our expertise with their creative mastery. We believe that in the rapidly evolving business landscape, this partnership enables us to harness change to a maximum, paving the way for innovation and provide future-proof solutions for our clients."

For over 35 years, Energi has been one of New Zealand’s leading marketing agencies. Partnering with nationally acclaimed brands such as Coca-Cola, CottonSofts, and Musashi, Energi engineers market demand by strategically deploying creative activations, promotions, and systematic frameworks.

"As we face a future of Artificial Intelligence, our clients are now facing a myriad of new opportunities. Being in this industry as long as we have, we’ve seen disruption before, like we’re seeing with AI. We have recognised AI as being a superpower within Attain. Together with Attain, we can combine our strengths of craft and purpose to create a new agency and consultancy powerhouse," says Energi co-owner Louise Bentley.

As part of this strategic alignment, Energi's team will operate under the Attain brand while retaining their commitment to delivering high-quality services to their existing clientele, as well as to Attain's customer base.

This consolidation enhances Attain's capabilities with Energi's unique expertise in creating innovative marketing strategies. It signifies both companies' dedication to growth and evolution, broadening their service offerings and providing their clients with integrated, industry-leading expertise.