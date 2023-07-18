NZME appoints Lloyd Aickin as Head of Commercial Digital

Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 - 11:51

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has hired digital champion Lloyd Aickin in the newly formed role of Head of Commercial Digital.

Aickin will be responsible for leading and developing the digital sales and commercial strategy for NZME, providing leadership for digital commercial initiatives and engaging with key agency and direct client partners.

Aickin has many years of experience working in the media industry, both within advertising agencies as well as in-house for media companies, including NZME for more than six years.

Carolyn Luey, NZME Chief Digital and Publishing Officer, says Aickin will be responsible for building digital sales capability across NZME, optimising revenue channels and delivering new digital partnerships to further strengthen NZME’s digital offering.

"As well as being a great team player, Lloyd is a creative and dynamic thinker, and he’s highly passionate and experienced in digital advertising. He has excellent existing relationships with many of New Zealand’s largest businesses, and he understands the competitive strength that NZME can bring to these businesses."

Aickin says: "I'm excited to rejoin NZME - a market-leading media company with a great culture and phenomenal people. With 3.6 million Kiwi connections, I look forward to navigating the cookieless future and finding new opportunities for growth and success for our customers," he says.