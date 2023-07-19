'Comments on proposed closure of Belfast's Warehouse and Noel Leeming stores'

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 14:44

Paul Watson, FIRST Union Southern Regional Secretary, commented on today's consultation meetings regarding the closures of The Warehouse Belfast, Warehouse Stationery Belfast and Noel Leeming Belfast:

"FIRST Union will be closely scrutinising the business case to justify the proposal to close these three stores on September 2nd," said Mr Watson.

"The company made a net profit of $17.4 million in the 6 months ended January 2023 - a real justification must be provided for the proposed closures."

"If the three stores close, it will be another blow to the Northwood shopping complex and the people who live in the area."

"We will continue to consult management prior to this decision and address potential issues like job losses and relocation with our members at the stores."

"Staff are devastated by the proposal to close and believe it's a short-sighted move that doesn't take into account forecast population growth in the area, and is dismissive of a very loyal customer base in the community."

"Staff were also disappointed with the lack of detail justifying the closure at today’s meeting, and we're requesting more information from the company."

"Our members believe the local community will be very opposed to the store closures and would support them staying open."