Entries open for 2023 Deloitte Fast 50

Friday, 21 July, 2023 - 11:30

The Deloitte Fast 50, the index that ranks and celebrates New Zealand’s fastest growing businesses, is now open for entries. In its 23rd year, the Fast 50 celebrates the success of business owners and entrepreneurs who continue to innovate and grow in an ever-evolving market.

This year’s theme, ‘Taking on tomorrow’ is future-focused, nodding to the companies that have embraced rapid progress and change over the last year, and come out on top.

We want to celebrate forward-thinking companies who welcome new technologies, adopt agile business practices, and prioritise customer experience, says Deloitte Private Partner James Arlidge.

"To take on tomorrow, these fast-growing businesses focus on maximising momentum in these key areas, as well as innovation, adaptability, and sustainability. By doing so, they are building a sustainable and successful future."

The Fast 50 programme is made up of two indices, the national Deloitte Fast 50 index that acknowledges significant growth over a three-year period; and the Master of Growth index that puts a spotlight on established businesses that have sustained growth over a longer term.

The Fast 50 celebrates all elements which contribute to successful business growth, at both a regional and national level in various categories. Deloitte encourages all fast-growing businesses to enter by filling out the simple online entry form.

Entries to the Deloitte Fast 50 are open until Tuesday 22 August. The regional celebrations will take place around the country on October 25th, with a national winners’ celebration event taking place in Auckland on November 23rd.

The Fast 50 Programme is proud to be sponsored by BNZ. For more information on the 2023 Deloitte Fast 50, including entry criteria, how to enter and key dates, visit www.fast50.co.nz.